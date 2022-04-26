Poco's long-awaited April event has finally commenced, and the Xiaomi brand had quite some interesting products to introduce. It has returned to the gaming phone market with the latest GT-branded handset, the Poco F4 GT, but the company has also expanded its ecosystem with its first accessories: a smartwatch and some Genshin Impact-branded earbuds.

Poco F4 GT

As a phone company, the headlining product of today's launch is of course the F4 GT. Like its predecessor, the F3 GT, its design doesn't outright scream "gaming" at everyone looking at it, but its hardware still makes clear what the target audience is, with overengineered patterns and shapes decorating the steel-styled back. Its dimensions are within what you would expect from a regular smartphone, though. At a thickness of 8.5mm, it is even a tad thinner than the Pixel 6.

CPU Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Display 120Hz 6.67-inch OLED 2400x1080, 800 nits, Gorilla Glass Victus RAM 8 / 12GB LPDDR5 Storage 128 / 256GB UFS 3.1 Rear cameras 64MP main; 8MP ultrawide; 2MP macro Front camera 20MP Battery 4,700mAh, 120W HyperCharge OS Android 12 / MIUI 13 for Poco Connectivity Dual SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC Miscellaneous Fingerprint scanner in power button, magnetic shoulder buttons Colors Cyber Yellow, Stealth Black, Knight Silver Dimensions 162.5 x 76.7 x 8.5mm, 210g

As you would expect from a proper gaming phone (or any flagship, for that matter), the F4 GT has internal hardware to match. It checks all the usual boxes like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, a 120Hz Full HD+ OLED screen, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and super-fast 120W charging for its 4,700mAh battery. There is also Xiaomi's LiquidCool 3.0 technology on board, which is supposed to keep the chip from overheating during intense gaming sessions.

On the camera front, the F4 GT offers a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary, joined by an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro. The selfie shooter is located in the display as a punch-hole camera and outputs 20MP images.

While the Poco F4 GT is missing some flashier gaming features like a secondary USB port or a headphone jack, it does offer shoulder buttons. Thanks to a magnetic mechanism, they stay hidden during everyday usage, but you can bring them up once your nightly gaming session starts. The buttons can also be used for regular phone functions like the camera, flashlight, or screen recordings.

Another neat gaming consideration is the included L-shaped USB-C cable that allows you to hold the phone comfortably during you landscape gaming sessions. Poco also touts that it's using the so-called CyberEngine vibration motor, which is supposed to offer great vibration feedback and haptics. There are also two arrays of RGB lighting included in the camera array, which you can use as a notification light.

Apart from its signature yellow Poco color option (joined by silver and black), the phone is mostly identical to the China-exclusive Xiaomi Redmi K50 Gaming, launched back in February this year, which is the norm for many Xiaomi/Poco/Redmi devices.

The Poco F4 GT will start at €599 when you want the 8+128GB version while the 12+256GB model will go for €699. There are early bird offers at €100 less for either of these, too. The phone will be available in different regions, ranging from April 28 through May 7.

Poco Buds Pro and Poco Watch

The Poco Buds Pro appear to be related to the Redmi Buds 3 Pro, but they come in a very prominent red colorway, with iconography from Genshin Impact character Klee included. The earbuds are supposed to be good for about six hours on a single charge, which can be brought all the way up to 28 hours via the battery included in the case. They feature Bluetooth 5.2, active noise cancellation, in-ear detection, and dual-device connectivity. As an added Genshin Impact bonus, you will also get to hear Klee's voice to navigate the audio interface.

As for the Poco Watch, it appears to be a rehash of the Redmi Watch 2. It has a 1.6 OLED screen that offers a resolution of 320x360. The 225mAh battery should be good for about 14 days under typical use. The watch comes with more than 100 fitness modes and has a GPS chip on board. Heart rate and SpO2 tracking are also available, the watch is rated 5ATM for water resistance. There is an always-on display option, too. The accessory comes in blue, black, and ivory, and there are five different colors for the straps: blue, ivory, black, pink, and olive.

While we've only reviewed the Redmi Watch 2 Lite here, we don't expect the experience to be drastically different. The Poco Watch should be a great fitness tracker and notification buzzer for everyday life, offering long battery life and not too many smarts that would overwhelm the power-efficient processor. It could be a great companion for someone who just wants their wrist to vibrate when they get notifications.

The Buds Pro Genshin Impact Edition will start at €69, but Poco warns that there is limited stock. The Poco Watch will go for €79 from April 28.

