Mozilla-owned Pocket was a handy service that allowed users to store links and read or view them later. This bookmark manager stored links from multiple sources, and since it was a cross-platform app, you could access saved links from your smartphone, tablet, computer, or other device with an internet connection. Even though Pocket had a significant fan following in the tech community, Mozilla is shutting down Pocket in July of this year.

If you've been an ardent Pocket user, the news is disappointing. However, all's not lost. Several alternatives to Pocket offer similar functionality, and some offer better features or a friendlier UI. Here are the best apps and services that will help you save links for future reference.

6 PaperSpan

View web pages even when offline