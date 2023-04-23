It has been nearly five years since solo dev Bobby Li dropped his city-building game Pocket City on the mobile market, and since then, it has remained one of the most popular games on the Play Store. But those days are over. After over two years of development, Pocket City 2 is here. If you're an old hand at Pocket City, you'll be able to jump right in (although there are a lot of new features to explore), but if you're new to Pocket City or just new to the city building genre in general, we've formatted a handy guide to get you started. And if you're in the market for a hot new phone to play Pocket City 2, there are plenty of top-quality Android handsets out there.

Zones

Much like its spiritual predecessor, SimCity, the essence of Pocket City 2 lies in balancing the numeric ratio and geographic distribution of three zones: residential, commercial, and industrial. There isn’t a simple answer to the perfect balance between these three zones, but understanding how they function in the game should give you an idea of how to manage them.

Residential

Residential zones are where your residents live. The amount of residential zoning you allot determines your maximum population — and the population is a key metric that drives how much money your city makes. Residential zones also generate money directly through property taxes.

Commercial

The commercial zone is where your residents spend their money. Commercial zoning is important because it generates sales tax. You can also shop for in-game items like books and food, which can give you temporary bonuses and experience point boosts.

Industrial

Industrial zones are where your residents make money. If you don’t have enough industrial zoning, then there won’t be any jobs to entice people to move to your city, and the residents you do have won’t be able to spend it in your commercial districts.

Thankfully, when it comes to which type of zoning to construct next, you don’t have to guess; the game will tell you. In the top-right corner of the screen is a graph with green (residential), blue (commercial), and orange (industrial) bars. The height of the bars indicate the demand for that type of zoning. In other words, if the orange bar is higher than the others, you should be building more industries.

It’s also important to consider the geographic distribution of your zones. Industrial zones cause pollution, and, in general, it’s more difficult to get new residents to move to residential zones adjacent to industrial zones. They’re also less happy and therefore generate less income. The best practice is to insulate your residential zones with commercial zones or other nonpolluting services.

Infrastructure

Utilities

All the zoning in the world won’t do you any good if your residents don’t have power to turn their lights on or water to cook with. That’s why you need to construct power plants and water towers. Both utilities can only serve a fixed number of buildings, so you’ll have to manage how many you have and their distribution throughout your city. Once you have power and water, you need to connect them to your residents.

Roads

One complexity Pocket City 2 abstracts is the need to construct power lines and sewer pipes. Instead, you use roads to distribute water and power in addition to providing driving surfaces for your residents so they can get to work.

If we build a road to connect our power and water to our zones, you’ll notice that the benefits of a road only extend two squares from the street; the buildings further away than two squares won’t have any power or water. This is easily fixed by building more roads, but it puts a hard limit on the density of your city blocks. Click on either the power plant or the water tower to see the extent of the distribution of those services.

The most popular city layouts are built around 4×4 grids although a mix of 4×4 and 4×9 is also common.

Additional Services

In addition to power and water, you’re also going to need fire, police, and health services. Without sufficient fire service, your city will burn to the ground. Without police, crime will make your city unattractive to new residents and likewise for health services. Fire, police, and health services all have a fixed geographic range, so make sure you place them strategically.

Did we mention waste management? You need a way to dispose of garbage and sewage. Otherwise, your city will start to become toxic, and no one will want to live there. To start, the only way to manage garbage is by constructing a landfill. They will fill up after a while, so eventually, you’ll have to build another. At later levels, more waste management solutions will become available to you.

The cheapest option to take care of your sewage is a sewage drain. It has to be placed next to water, and it causes a lot of pollution. You can also go with a sewage lagoon which doesn’t come with the pollution problems but costs five times as much as well as an additional $500 per day to operate.

Money

Money is the grease that keeps the wheels of your municipality turning. You need money to build roads, buy services, and build new zones. Without money, your city's growth will grind to a halt. The key to making money in Pocket City 2 is population. People move to your city and pay property taxes. They'll move to your city if there are houses and jobs. If they have jobs, they'll pay taxes on their income. If they have an income, they'll spend that money and pay sales taxes. Later in the game, you can get away with reducing your taxes, but when you're first starting out, taxes are the way to go (just don't raise them too high, or people won't want to move to your city).

If you find yourself in a bind, you can take out a loan from the bank. Banks don't cost anything to build, and in exchange, they give you the option to borrow $100,000 (which you'll have to pay back with interest).

Quests

The best way to turbocharge your early game is to pick up quests from your citizens. Quests appear as a sealed scroll next to a question mark on your screen. Quests can involve anything from expanding your city to requiring you to interact directly with your residents. One of my favorites is shooing away the raccoons from the trash. Completing a quest will typically (but not always) award you with experience points and money, which will help you to grow your city.

Experience

Do not sleep on experience points. Most of the infrastructure in the game is unlocked based on what level you’re at. There are a few ways to gain experience, the easiest of which is to build. For every square on which you construct, you get 40 experience points. Because a police station occupies four squares on the map, constructing it nets you 160 XP. Another option is to buy and eat food. Basic food items cost $500 but will net you a few hundred XP. And, as we mentioned, quests are an easy way to get 100s of XP quickly.

If you ever find yourself a few points shy of the next level, just build some dirt roads at $10 per tile (the cheapest item in the game).

We’re just getting started

Now that you’ve got the basics in hand, you’re ready to get out there and turn your sleepy one-horse town into a bustling megalopolis. Of course, this guide has only scratched the surface of the mechanics in Pocket City, so don’t be afraid to explore and experiment, particularly in the sandbox mode.