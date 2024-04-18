Summary Pocket Casts offers new customizable widgets in the latest update, allowing for better control and a sleeker look on your homescreen.

The app continues to refine the user experience with improvements in dynamic theming as well.

This new features are only available in the latest beta of the app, which is now available to Android users.

Pocket Casts is one of the best podcast apps that you can download for Android thanks to its intuitive design and ease of use. And what helps it stay on top are updates that consistently refine the experience for the better. In the latest beta, it appears that there are new widgets to choose from that will provide more options to customize your homescreen.

Related 8 best podcast apps on Android in 2024 Our selection to listen to the news, captivating stories, or to learn something new

The new features, spotted by the folks at 9to5Google, arrives in the latest beta update, which comes in as version 7.62. It brings in new widgets for the app that can be used to customize your homescreen, that now come in additional sizes, and it also brings along improvements to the dynamic themeing too.

More widgets and a better look

With the new update, users are going to be able to access three different widgets going forward. There is a new small player that takes a 1x1 space on your homescreen that is extra simple and just shows the album artwork and features a play and pause button. The medium player is one that Pocket Casts users will be familiar with, offering a bar that features album artwork and play/pause button and controls for skipping forward and backwards.

And the last widget is going to be the largest one, which will feature album art, play/pause buttons, and controls for skipping forward and back. In addition, you're going to be able to see what's next in your listening queue, so while it's massive, it offers way better control. While minor, you can also see a small improvement when it comes to dynamic theming, with the new update (image on the right) doing a better job with matching colors.

Pocket Casts has always prided itself on offering a slick look and an easy-to-use interface. The app delivers powerful filters, making it easier to sort through your podcast list, along with power tools like enhanced search functionality. Furthermore, it also offers the ability to trim out moments of silence, themes, chapter support, and so much more. With these latest updates, there are just more reasons to switch to Pod Casts if you're using another app.

Of course, everyone has their preferred choice, but if you've been looking for a new app to listen to and organize all your favorite podcasts, then Pocket Casts is going to be an awesome choice. And if you want to try the latest beta features, you can always sign up using the Google Play Store. And don't forget, Android Police also has its own podcast that comes out weekly, so don't forget to subscribe and listen to some of our thoughts on the hottest news of the week.