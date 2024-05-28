Summary Pocket Casts continues to enhance user experience with new home screen widgets for Android, offering customization options and Material You dynamic theming.

The new widgets include a variety of designs and sizes, allowing for easy access to play/pause controls and the ability to see upcoming episodes in the queue.

Android users can enable Material You dynamic theming for the widgets, reflecting colors from their phone's wallpaper for a more personalized experience.

Pocket Casts has been consistent with enhancing its user experience over time, and it does not seem like the multi-faceted podcast app will be taking it slow anytime soon. Many Android users find the app intuitive and enjoy the frequent updates that further enrich usage. The latest update from Pocket Casts introduces some new customization options for your phone's home screen that have been a long time coming.

Related Pocket Casts adds new widgets with better Material You dynamic theming The latest update provides a new and exciting way to customize your homescreen

As spotted by 9to5Google, Pocket Casts has fully rolled out its new home screen widgets for Android. Before the official unveiling, Pocket Casts' new features were available in the beta stage, giving us an early look as of version 7.62, but are now available to all users in version 7.64. In addition, the beta update included improvements to the Material You dynamic theming of the widgets. After putting the three Pocket Casts widgets on trial, the podcast app has redesigned the features in response to beta feedback.

Pocket Casts' new widgets come in multiple flavors

Henceforth, there will be four different widgets: a 1x1 tile, a medium player with the classic semi-transparent look, followed by the medium player with the new design, and finally, the largest one. Notably, longtime Pocket Casts users will find the first medium player familiar, while the second medium player offers much of the same functionality with an updated look.

Aside from the 1x1 tile, all the widgets have a play/pause button as well as options that allow for skipping forward or backward. The two medium widgets default to a 4x1 layout, but can be expanded or contracted to 3x1 or 5x1. Meanwhile, the 1x1 tile is more than just a Pocket Casts shortcut, it displays the artwork of the current podcast and has a play/pause button at the center.

Close

Finally, the largest player gives users extensive control compared to others. In addition to featuring the album artwork, a button to skip forward or backward, and play/pause control, users will also be able to see the next podcasts in their listening queue. This is possible with the introduction of the "Up Next" button at the bottom bar to reveal the upcoming episodes.

Of note, you have to enable a setting to get full Material You dynamic theming on these widgets. By default, the widgets use a generic gray or white background depending on your system dark mode settings (see middle screenshot above). But if you head to Profile → Settings → Appearance and enable the Use dynamic colors for widget option, the widgets will use a background shading that pulls colors from your phone's wallpaper (see last screenshot above).

The new Material You widgets on Podcast Casts are now publicly available for download on the Play Store. This further portrays the app as easy to use with exciting features that are preferable to many Android users. While there are a number of podcast apps out there, Podcasts Casts is a preferable option if you want to enjoy simple yet functional features, dynamic theming, and more features that pay attention to user experience.