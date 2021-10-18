Foldables are still a relatively new form factor for phones. Samsung’s Galaxy Z lineup might be on its third generation, but the rest of the competition — what little exists, anyway — is still in its earliest days. One of the best selling points for the Galaxy Z Flip3 is its already affordable price, but if you’ve been waiting for a sale, today’s your lucky day. You can snatch up Samsung’s latest clamshell phone for just $850 at Amazon.

Although it’s not quite as flashy as its phone-meets-tablet big brother, there’s a lot to love about the Galaxy Z Flip3. Thanks to its pocketable design and all-around fun attitude, we called it the first foldable worth buying for regular users. The front screen is perfect for checking the time and recent notifications, while the main display unfolds to a modern size right in your hands. Unfortunately, the battery life isn’t superb — you’ll want to keep a charger around to top up throughout the day. If you can settle for lackluster longevity, this is a solid choice for your daily driver.

This price is good for the 128GB Z Flip3 in black, green, and cream — unfortunately, the lavender colorway is already out of stock. It’s great to see prices on foldables already falling back to earth — hell, this price is actually lower than the leaked pricing for Google’s upcoming Pixel 6 Pro. If you’re ready to upgrade to a folding phone, hit the link below to pick yours up.

Buy: Amazon

Your next Google TV remote might be built to handle all the viewers in your home A single button to swap between users

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email