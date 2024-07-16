PNY 512GB Pro Elite microSD card $29 $50 Save $21 This PRO Elite 512GB microSD card offers the best combination of affordable pricing, competent hardware, and flagship-grade specs, so long as you have around $30 to spare and your Android phone retains its microSD card slot for storing images, video, app data, and other media. $29 at Amazon

Most of our favorite Android phone brands have switched to a combination of limited onboard storage and expandable cloud storage. However, several budget and mid-range phones still feature a microSD card slot on the SIM tray, making these flash storage devices essential for anyone planning to shoot many photos and videos, or carry their Hi-Res music library offline. If that’s you, Prime Day has you covered with fantastic deals on some of our favorite microSD cards for Android devices.

That said, selecting a nice SD card that doesn’t become a bottleneck in your planned use case can be an exercise in patience because there are several overlapping standards used to quantify the performance of these cards. PNY is one of the top storage brands running significant discounts on its range of storage devices like SDXC and microSDXC cards, and the 512GB variety from the PRO Elite series can be yours for just $29 after a 42% discount on the $50 sticker price.

Why do we love this microSD card?

PNY has made a name for itself with reliable storage options in a market dominated by the likes of Kingston and SanDisk. The company’s PRO Elite represents some of the best cards, superseding PNY’s Premier-X series and Samsung’s EVO Plus and EVO Select range.

That also makes the PRO Elite series one of the best value propositions if you seek fast storage for cheaper than bigger brands. There’s no better time than Prime Day to grab these discounts because, for just $29, you’re getting up to 100 MB/s sustained read speeds, Class 10, and UHS-1 certification, making this card ideal for storing even 4K video efficiently.

512GB of storage on the discounted model should be adequate for several hours of 4K footage or around 3,000 full-res smartphone photos. With physical storage coming in at a price comparable to a month’s subscription to cloud storage, you won’t need to worry about storage warnings on your Android device or Chromebook for a long time to come. Then again, you might want to see if there are any great deals on phones or Chromebooks while you're at it.