USB-C is the connector of choice for almost all Android OEMs and several laptop makers are ditching the barrel jack for it too. After all, the latest USB-C 2.1 specification allows up to 240W power delivery compared to the older standard’s 100W cap. However, if you want to know how fast a particular adapter, cable, or combo actually charges your laptop, you need a power meter. That's where Plugable's latest product comes in handy. The company has launched a new USB-C power meter capable of measuring up to 240W (via XDA Developers).

Before you get puzzled, yes, 240W chargers for laptops and smartphones don’t exist yet, but reports suggest gaming laptop makers are working to integrate the technology in their products. You could say Plugable’s USB-C Power Meter is ahead of the curve, but it doesn’t hurt to get one now. It is a versatile tool to measure the direction of current flow, its voltage, amperage, and how many watts are being delivered. It can be used to monitor how much charge your devices are accepting in real time, irrespective of what the marketing and product specifications say.

Plugable’s latest product has a female USB-C port on one end and a male one on the other. It can measure electricity flowing both ways. You could hook it up between your charging cable and notebook or smartphone. Another convenience is the button along the edge that flips the display, so you always see the stats right-side-up. Plugable says the device supports data transfer and its OLED display is brighter than previous Power Meters.

There are a few things to keep in mind, though. Not every USB-C cable will support 240W power delivery, so make sure you use a compatible one, like those made by Club 3D. Additionally, the Plugable USB-C Power Meter is also slightly limited in its capabilities. It can measure voltages between 4.5 and 50V and current between 50mA and 6.5A, but doesn't support Thunderbolt 3 devices. These limits likely won’t get in the way of your measurements, but are noteworthy. The brand also offers a two-year limited parts and labor warranty on the new USB-C Power Meter. The new Plugable power meter available for $29.95 on Amazon, if you're interested.