It's right there in the name: Plugable specializes in helping you plug everything into your other things to get them working efficiently and effectively. They make everything from USB cables to 14-in-1 laptop docking stations. They do a great job at them all, with excellent engineering, countless USB-IF certifications, and various form factors, ports, power levels, feature sets, and price points. A testament to their dedication to consistent power delivery, they even manufacture power meters specifically for measuring smartphone charging current.

They aren't offering a huge array of discounts for Cyber Monday, but they are delivering great deals on some of their most useful and feature-rich products. We've picked out the ones most worth investing in as you look to level up your connectivity and productivity.

Plugable Thunderbolt 4 Hub

Plugable TBT-HUB3C Thunderbolt 4 Hub $100 $195 Save $95 Compatibility, consistency, and performance rule the day with top-of-the-line Plugable docking stations like this one, meant for cutting-edge Thunderbolt 4 systems. Its 50% Cyber Monday discount makes it a must-buy if you want to upgrade your TB3 interconnectivity. $100 at Amazon

Interestingly, Thunderbolt 4 didn't actually increase the USB-based protocol's top speeds but instead raised its floor, ensuring that all certified devices could deliver blazing-fast performance at the very baseline. Naturally, this necessitates well-designed hardware with reliable components and competent engineering, which usually results in an expensive product.

Plugable's TB4 hub is normally expensive, but it sees a nearly $100 discount for Cyber Monday. It currently lists at just a single Benjamin, which is a small price to pay for avoiding the frustration and disappointment of Thunderbolt hardware that's not quite up to spec.

Plugable 140W USB-C Charger

Plugable PS-EPR-140C1 140W $40 $50 Save $10 Taking the next step in USB-C Power Delivery evolution, this 140-watt Plugable charger can power some of the most demanding laptops without breaking a sweat. Partly because it doesn't have sweat glands, and partly because its GaN transistors don't waste a lot of energy via heat. $40 at Amazon

The 2023 equivalent of a classic AC/DC power brick, this purpose-built, 140-watt charger aims to provide the most power-hungry laptops with as much as they can handle. It leverages the extended voltage control at the heart of the USB Power Delivery 3.1 standard, allowing for a much higher sustained peak output than mere 3.0 chargers could dream of. While it's not a bad deal at list price, with 20% off, now's the time to buy for anybody still using a barrel plug on their over-100-watt laptop.

Plugable UD-CA1A Docking Station

Plugable UD-CA1A Dock $80 $120 Save $40 It doesn't boast the most advanced specs of any docking station, but it offers Plugable's great build quality, competent interface, and known consistency and reliability in a well-priced package. $80 at Amazon

You don't need a top-of-the-line laptop to take advantage of the multi-display, expanded storage, power delivery, and peripheral connectivity of a docking station. You also don't need the most high-dollar, top-shelf docking station to turn most laptops into desktop-style multitasking stations. That's where the Plugable UD-CA1A comes in.

It was actually a decent value at full price, but for just $80 right now, you can add an external monitor, an Ethernet port, and 60 watts of USB-PD charging by plugging a single USB-C cable into your laptop. If you've never used a docking station before and are curious how useful they are, this holiday sale gives you the perfect opportunity to see how much utility it can add to your desk at home or the office.

Plugable 20W USB-C Charger

Plugable PS-30C1W $15 $20 Save $5 This no-nonsense charger weighs little, takes up little space, and does little damage to your wallet. This reliable, reputable one stands out for great value in a sea of no-name USB chargers. $15 at Amazon

Thankfully, gone are the days when every smartphone and tablet manufacturer included a poor-quality, 12-watt-only wall charger with every purchase, because most of us have too many of those already. If you want to up your minimalist game with something as affordable, compact, and reliable as an OEM charger but also 250% more effective, this 30-watt GaN charger is the right choice. It's more of a wall blackhead than a wall wart, with a price to match, throughout Cyber Monday.

Plugable Thunderbolt 3 Cable

Plugable Thunderbolt 3 Cable $20 $35 Save $15 Well-engineered cables from reputable manufacturers, with repeatedly consistent performance and reliability, are rare and more expensive than people think. This one from Plugable fits the bill perfectly and is over 40% off for Cyber Monday. $20 at Amazon

With a name like Plugable, you know they make good plugs, and two plugs cap the ends of this 80cm, e-marked, passive Thunderbolt 3 cable that promises to consistently deliver high-speed TB3 performance. If you've ever been frustrated by Thunderbolt 3 cables not living up to their claims, this one will set you right. It's definitely a high-end cable, which is why its MSRP is so high, but at just $20 for Cyber Monday, it's worth the investment if your work or play demands dependable, high-bandwidth throughput.

Don't sleep on the productivity a docking station can provide

Plugable's continued refinement of its connectivity-focused hardware occupies an important part of the mobile and desktop computing space. Plugging a well-performing laptop into a capable docking station is a lot like flipping a switch and turning your normally portable laptop into a multitasking desktop machine. Add in the capability of technologies like Thunderbolt's all-in-one power and data transmission and DisplayLink graphics adapters, which offload part of the GPU activity to the laptop's CPU and enable more efficient desktop and program displays on external monitors, and you're looking at a potent, one-plug expansion system that hearkens back to Picard's HUD or Minority Report's interactive UI.

We're not saying you can navigate the stars or tell the future by using a laptop docking station, but it's certainly empowering and professionally enabling to transition so smoothly from sometimes-limited mobile computing to fully powered desktop number crunching. So, if you want to get the most out of your midrange to high-end laptop and add storage, external displays, and high-speed networking to your workflow, consider the worthwhile Plugable Cyber Monday deals we've highlighted.