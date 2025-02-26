Summary Plex's new experience won't include the Watch Together feature introduced during COVID.

The Watch Together feature may make a comeback in future updates.

The feature will still be available in the Plex web app, at least for now.

Plex is a popular streaming service that allows you to roll your own server, and it has been beta-testing its new Plex experience (basically, an overhaul of the service, including its UI) for a while now; so far, the feedback has been positive. In other words, we've known a revamped Plex should be landing soon. But with big changes, sometimes older features don't make the cut. Plex recently announced on its forum that its COVID-era Watch Together feature won't be available when the new Plex experience drops.

Watch Together is going away... for now

But it could come back later

According to a Plex employee (under the account name PlexInfo) on the official Plex TV forum , the streaming service's Watch Together feature that was introduced in 2020 during COVID won't be making it into the new Plex experience currently in beta testing (via Android Authority). This employee admits the feature isn't perfect, but it was introduced at a time when human connections were at a minimum thanks to shelter-at-home orders from governments around the world. It would appear since this need isn't as great in 2025, there isn't much of a need to include it in the new Plex Experience, which the company has been working on for the last two years, rewriting its apps from the ground up.

Luckily, Watch Together is also available inside of the Plex web app and will for the foreseeable future. As a matter of fact, there is a possibility the Watch Together feature can make a comeback in the revamped apps down the road and could even be retooled for a better experience.

So, if you're still taking advantage of Plex's Watch Together feature, access won't be available when the new Plex experience drops, so make the most of it within the Android and iOS apps while you can.