Plex Pass is a subscription service that nets you a variety of features on Plex, including offline playback and the ability to skip end credits in TV shows and movies. For the last few years, you've also received access to a surprisingly good music app called Plexamp when you subscribe. Now, Plex is amping up its music service by offering it free to all.

Plexamp, the music player app from Plex, is now free to use (via Techcrunch). The app was originally released in 2020 as a premium feature for Plex Pass subscribers, but Plex has announced it is available to everyone without charge.

There are some limitations, and users who subscribe to Plex Pass will get features that free users won't have. Still, the free version gives users unlimited streaming for their music library, at home or on the go. Plexamp also offers features like Sweet Fades, gapless playback, pre-caching, and loudness leveling on the free tier, and users can create smart playlists and stations based on their listening habits.

Those who pony up for Plex Pass will be able to create custom playlists, which allow them to manually add songs, download music to play offline, and use an equalizer. Subscribers also get features like Sonic Sage, which creates playlists based on your listening habits, Mix Builders for building playlists based on your favorite artists and albums, and Sonic Adventure for creating playlists that flow seamlessly from one track to the next.

There is also a mention of better audio in the Plex Pass area — as Plexamp puts it, "bit-perfect playback on iOS, macOS, and Linux with automatic sample rate matching." Since that is mentioned in the Plex Pass section of this announcement, but isn't on either side of the table provided later comparing free and paid tiers, we're not sure if better audio will be provided exclusively for Plex Pass members. Still, it's a great way to stream your MP3 library, and you can't beat free.