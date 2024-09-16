Key Takeaways Plex has released a standalone Plex Photos app in beta for Android and iOS.

Plex Media Server has long been a go-to for movie, music, and photo collectors who don't want to rely on first-party cloud services from big names like Google and Samsung. In an effort to continue bringing media management to the masses with minimal headache, it just released the Plex Photos beta app for Android and iOS. The news comes alongside a promise to work with community developers in creating more powerful, streamlined interfaces for organizing and enjoying your entire collection.

Plex and the home media renaissance

Giving control over content collection back to the user

If you've ever considered setting up a private media server, you might have found the process more than a little esoteric. Free, open-source media management tools like Jellyfin and Immich do exist, but require a decent amount of know-how to configure for specific use cases.

The Plex Photos app aims to change that. Currently in open public beta and available on Android and iOS devices, it's positioned to provide easy management of photos and videos, similar to Google Photos and Samsung Gallery. Because it's managed by a company dedicated exclusively to improving your experience with your own media, it offers great potential to replace first-party gallery apps that don't always have the features you need.

The Plex Photos Problem

There's always a catch, and this one's big

Because it is still in the beta phase, it's not quite complete, and you might run into limitations for now. But in the few days since its release, both experienced and novice users have chimed in on the Plex forum's feedback thread with feature requests and bug reports. The Plex team has, in turn, indicated that a great deal of desired features and fixes are already underway.

But here's the big issue. There are no current plans to implement photo upload or backup from smartphones. The Plex team has acknowledged the feature's popularity, but sadly, it's not in the cards right now.

Nonetheless, numerous third-party applications exist to pull repositories from your own server and upload them to your Plex collection. This will require a little more user research, but will still be worlds less complicated than the various piecemeal solutions needed for other DIY server setups. What we do know is that Plex is aware of and working on

Plex plans a media management roadmap

At the same time as the beta Plex Photos release, Plex announced wide-ranging advancements to the technical underpinnings of its popular media server tools. There's a considerable amount of information on the official Plex forum post, although it's not all relevant to the average user. From now until September 20, though, Plex and its partnered community members (known as Plex Pros) are fully engaged in Plex Pro Week to flesh out exactly what advanced new capabilities the suite offers.

Among various projects, Plex is planning open APIs for interacting with its services. This will empower developers to develop grassroots tools for managing collections other than photos, like audiobooks and e-books, without users needing to dig through complex documentation.