You may use Plex as a way to justify owning and storing your favorite movies and TV shows in an easy-to-reach place. You may even use it to share a remote movie night with your faraway friends and family. Now, the service is taking a crack at what Google TV isn't able to do properly: sorting out all the titles you can see with the streaming subscriptions you've paid for.

Plex is publicly beta testing a new Discovery menu with an emphasis on series and movies from the accounts on streaming services you've integrated including Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Funimation, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Plex's own offerings, and "hundreds of others" available in your region.

This support stretches to universal search — by actor, director, and streaming service with the option to include your personal media library — and the ability to receive alerts for when something on your Plex watchlist becomes available to stream on an account you own.

6 Images Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand

Close

Google TV also offers streamlined discovery and watchlist alerts based on linked accounts, but their efficacy can be at the mercy of the streaming platforms. Neither Google TV nor Plex fully list out their supported platforms.

All Plex users will have access to these new Discovery menu features for free. Feedback is encouraged via the company's forums.

The Emoji Subcommittee challenges the internet to come up with something it hasn’t seen before

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author