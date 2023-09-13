Summary PlayStation users can now play their games on Chromecast and select other streaming TV devices, thanks to an update to PS Remote Play.

The update brings compatibility to all devices running Android TV OS 12 or newer, but the app has so far only officially been made available to the Chromecast with Google TV and one Sony television.

Sony and Google have been expanding integration between PlayStation and Android devices over the years, allowing gamers to play their favorite games on different screens within their homes.

If you’re big into PlayStation, you likely relish the option to play on any display in your home via PS Remote Play. However, it hasn’t always been easy to do so, given the lack of integration between popular streaming devices and the Sony gaming console. Now, a new update will help you cast your games to other devices equipped with Google's operating system for TVs and media dongles.

Hideaki Nishino, senior vice president of Platform Experience at Sony, confirmed in a blog post on the PlayStation website that PS Remote Play is now compatible with Android TV devices (via 9to5Google). Specifically, Sony has verified that it works on the Chromecast with Google TV (4K) and Sony's Bravia XR A95L television.

However, because the compatibility update applies to all devices running Android TV OS 12 or newer, these might not be the only products — theoretically, any streaming device with this OS version should be compatible, it would just be a matter of getting access to the PS Remote Play app in the Play Store on that device. Nishino didn’t outright specify this in his announcement, but noted that PS Remote Play will be coming to more Android TV devices in the near future.

With PS Remote Play, you can stream the PS4 and PS5 games you’re playing to everything from tablets to smartphones on your local network. To do so, all you need is the PS Remote Play app on your Android or Android TV device, and you can play from afar. The Nvidia Shield TV was conspicuously absent from the announcement, but the streaming box is still on Android TV 11 as of the latest Shield Experience Upgrade 9.1.

Another feature Nishino touched on in the blog post was voice command. In the US and UK, registered gamers can now navigate between Sony’s various help pages using their voices and check for new PS5 features. Later in September, PlayStation will also launch more features for the PS App on both iOS and Android devices. For example, gamers will be able to see another person’s Share Screen before joining a group on the PS App, just as they would via console.

Previously announced features that were initially only available in PS5 Beta are widely available globally as well. These include being able to use a second controller for assistance and haptic feedback, both of which can be found in the Accessibility section of PS5 settings. PlayStation is also now including support for devices equipped with Dolby Atmos, and you can easily search for specific games within your library. If you happen to have a large library of games that eat a lot of space, you might be glad to hear that there is more support for that, too. Specifically, you’ll be able to use an M.2 SSD with up to 8TB of space (the previous limit was 4TB).

Sony and Google haven’t always been on the same page when it comes to PlayStation integration, but the iciness seems to be defrosting. After initially keeping PS Remote Play exclusive to its Xperia line of phones, Sony opened up availability to all Android devices in late 2019. Earlier this year, layout files for Android 14 indicated incoming support for the DualSense Edge, Sony's new PlayStation controller. Giving people more ways to ensure their gaming products and Android devices play nicely inevitably equals a win-win for both companies.