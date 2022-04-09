Get the most out of your PS apps with our tips and tricks guide

The Android PS apps are not perfect, but they're still useful tools. Before we get started, it's important to keep in mind that there are two separate PlayStation apps you can use on Android devices.

The first one is the PS App, which enables you to search, install, and uninstall games, chat with your PSN friends, and check out your trophies. The second one is the PS Remote Play app, through which you'll be able to play your PS5 games on the go.

We have spent some time with both apps on a Pixel 6 Pro, and we have selected some tips and tricks to help you get the most out of them.

Before starting using the PS app you'll have to log in using your PSN account.

How do I search and install games?

While Sony has somehow improved the on-screen keyboard on the PS5, typing with your controller is still an unpractical and cumbersome process. Of course, you can purchase a wired, wireless, or Bluetooth keyboard and use that when your PS5 is turned on.

But what if you want to search for games and install them when you're not in front of your TV, or when your PS5 is off altogether? With the PS App, this is not only possible, but simple as well. To do so, follow these steps:

Open the PS App. Tap on the search icon in the bottom-right corner of your screen. Type in the name of the game or app you want to install and confirm. Tap on the game you're interested in. Press the Add to Cart button and confirm your purchase.

Once you have completed the purchase of a game or app, you'll see that the "Add to Cart" button will become "Download to Console". For games with cross-gen compatibility, you'll be able to choose whether to install them on your PS4 or PS5 consoles. After tapping on the "Download to Console" button, if your PS5 is on and connected to the internet, the download will start immediately. If not, it will automatically start once it is.

How do I chat with my PSN friends?

If typing a single string of text into the search bar using a controller can be a pain on PS5, imagine how stressful it is to chat with someone for hours. Luckily, Sony has really stepped up its voice-chat game on PS5. The DualSense controller comes with a built-in mic with a dedicated on/off button, which works well and bypasses the need to purchase an external mic. If you're an old-school internet user or simply don't want to chat with strangers using voice, typing is still a valid option. To use the PS "Party" chat feature follow these instructions.

Open the PS App. Tap the chat icon in the top-left corner of your screen. Select a chat. Use your smartphone's keyboard to compose messages. When your message is ready, tap the send button.

PS "Party" chat feature supports text, images, videos, and even voice messages. The app also allows you to use voice chat, edit your existing parties, and create new ones.

How do I check my trophies?

If you have ever owned a PS3 or PS4, you know how terribly slow the trophies system was on those consoles. Upon unlocking a trophy and pressing the PS button, players had to wait interminable moments for details to show up. Here too, Sony has come a long way, and trophies almost instantly load on the PS5.

Still, you may want to check out your trophies when your console is turned off. The PS app has a handy feature allowing you just that.

Open the PS App. Tap on your profile image or name at the top of the screen. Click on Trophies or on the trophy icons to see your trophies

Trophies within the app are organized from the most recent to the less recent games you played.

How do I use Remote Play?

In addition to the PS app, Sony also has an app called PS Remote Play. As the name implies, PS Remote Play allows you to stream your PS5 video signal directly to your smartphone screen. Sony has simplified the Remote Play setup process from PS4 to PS5. Follow these easy steps to start using Remote Play on your Android device:

From your PS5:

Turn on your PS5. Go to Settings, then System. Select Remote Play, then Enable Remote Play.

From your Android device:

Open the PS Remote Play app. Log in using your PSN details. Select the console you want to connect.

If you have completed the above steps correctly, your PS5 should show up in your Remote Play app. If it doesn't, make sure you have given the app all the necessary permissions, particularly "Location", as it will be needed for your phone to find your PS5 over the internet.

Using the DualSense controller

Once your PS5 shows up within your Remote Play app, you can choose to play using the on-screen buttons (please don't!) or connect a PS4 or PS5 controller to your Android device to play. DualSense controllers are currently compatible with Android 12 devices, as well as with Android 11. To connect your controller:

Open the PS Remote Play app. Tap on the controller icon on the top right of your screen. Tap on Go to Bluetooth settings. Grab your controller and press and hold the Create and the PS buttons together until the light bar starts blinking. While the light is blinking, go to your phone's Bluetooth settings and select your controller to connect.

You'll have to connect your DualSense to your PS5 via a USB cable to use it once again with the console.

Supported games and additional settings

Since Remote Play merely streams your PS5 video signal to your phone, all games that run on your PS5 are compatible with it. The only requirement here is a fast-enough internet connection.

If your playing sessions using Remote Play are lagging, consider changing the video quality of the streaming using the app's settings.

Additional settings you can tweak using the app include HDR, "Vibrate on Touch Operation", "Use Keyboard", and whether to allow mobile data streaming or not.

