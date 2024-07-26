Summary Subscriptions are a software developer's dream as they bring in a consistent stream of revenue each month.

Google is revamping its subscription page on Google Play to highlight the benefits of subscribing.

The updated Subscriptions page will provide a checklist of all the benefits you're receiving from your subscription.

Developers are happy when you buy their premium app, but what they really love is for you to subscribe to their service. Getting 100 people to buy your app is cool, but getting 100 people to pay you every month is the dream when it comes to software design. This is especially true when you consider that most people have a "set it and forget it" approach when it comes to subscriptions. According to a 2022 survey, over 70% of respondents said they use auto-pay for their subscriptions. And, much to the delight of software developers, over 40% said they had unwittingly stopped using a service but continued paying for it. Google recognizes the value subscriptions represent to developers and so makes them easy to manage directly in Google Play. And, because Google gets a small cut of those subscriptions, it's going to be revamping its subscription page to remind you how great they are.

This upcoming change was found by a reporter digging through the menus during this week's Play Summer Press Event (via Android Authority). One of the big reveals from that event was the upcoming Collections widget, but reporters were also able to get hands-on with a mock-up of what the Play Store of the future will look like. Currently, the Subscriptions page just shows you how much money the subscription costs, and when the next payment is due (or when you let the subscription lapse). The updated Subscriptions page will show you a checklist of all the benefits you're receiving from your subscription, or if you've let it expire, all that you're missing out on.

Close

There are no specifics on when this new UI will arrive. Android Authority was only told that it would show up sometime in the fall. It's also likely that this will be pushed out in waves or A/B tested, so your friends might have it before you do. This, along with other changes shown off at the Play Summer Press Event, are all part of Google's plan to transform the Play Store from a utility app to a destination app. Personally, I don't need the Play Store app to be something I check in on regularly, but I'm always open to an improved user experience.