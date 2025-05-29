Summary Google is integrating Gemini into the Play Store with the "Ask Play about this app" feature.

The feature uses AI to answer general app questions but struggles with specific inquiries.

It also displays common app questions that you can tap to get answers quickly.

Google has been integrating Gemini across all its apps and services. The Play Store might seem like the only place Google's AI chatbot was left to infiltrate. All signs pointed to this changing soon, with Google working on an AI-powered "Ask Play about this app" feature. After a few months in development, the Gemini-powered feature now seems to be rolling out to the public.