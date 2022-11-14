For many months now, the Google Play Store has limited advertisements to horizontally scrolling carousels in various tabs, labeled as Suggested For You. Perhaps because of the ever-growing need to wring the most out of the Play Store’s monetization potential, Google has been spotted testing advertisements for specific apps placed directly in the Play Store search field.

When you open the Google Play Store and tap the search bar at the top to jump straight to an app, you usually see four of the most recent searches underneath the bar. Tapping on any of these recent searches reopens them for you. 9to5Google reports that ads for three different apps replace these search history entries on version 33.0.17-21 of the app distribution platform. The search history returns as soon as you type the first character of your query, with auto-complete suggestions following suit.

We aren’t seeing ads in Play Store search on our devices just yet, but Google could be running an A/B test for them. Interestingly, the report says the individual never interacted with the advertised apps, and all of them happen to be games — Summoners War: Chronicles, Call of Duty Mobile Season 10, and Fishdom Solitaire. Call of Duty is a popular title frequently advertised in the Suggested for You section of the Play Store’s Games tab, but its placement in the search suggestions is new.

These advertisements could help people discover new apps, but they don’t seem to be targeted at individual users based on their browsing history. There’s a slim chance an ad positioned like this would captivate a user intending to search for a specific app. Perhaps tweaking their visibility to persist as one enters the search query will help these ads gain traction. If you're looking for more organic app suggestions, we suggest you take a look at our picks for the best apps on the Play Store this year.