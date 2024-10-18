Key Takeaways Judge grants Google stay in legal battle with Epic Games, Play Store won't open to third parties.

Google's appeal buys time - no app store changes for years, developers and consumers wait.

Power struggle between tech giants continues, appeal process could shape future of Android ecosystem.

It's been a bad month for Google in the courtroom, but today ended with some good news for the company. A federal judge granted Google a stay in its legal battle with Epic games, meaning Google won't have to open up its Play Store to third parties, at least for now.

The decision must be a significant relief for Google, which was staring down a November 1st deadline to change its app store policies (via The Verge). A jury ruled earlier this month that the Play Store represented an illegal monopoly. The court originally mandated that Google allow third-party app stores within the Play Store, and allow developers to process payments outside the app store. That's now on hold.

Here's what this decision means for Android users

This decision by federal judge James Donato is a big one. It means Google won't have to open up the Play Store for years while Google appeals the original verdict. Developers hoping to offer alternative app stores or payment options will have to wait. Consumers will need to continue sideloading alternative app stores and paying an extra 30% in fees to Google for purchases made through the Play Store.

Microsoft, in particular, had already announced it would begin letting people buy and play games directly from the XBox app for Android. Gamers will have to wait while Google's appeal plays out.

Google launched an appeal to the original verdict, arguing that it wasn't fair considering Apple received 90 days to make changes in its 2021 court battle with Epic Games. Judge Donato stayed the decision, but only temporarily. Google's appeal will head to the ninth circuit court, and it is expected that court will extend the stay during the length of the appeal process. That process could take years.

It is a key development in the ongoing power struggle between tech giants and app developers over control of app distribution. The future of the Android ecosystem and the mobile app market as a whole is in play here. Only time will tell if the appeals court will uphold the original ruling, or side with Google.