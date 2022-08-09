It's no secret that the Play Store is mismanaged by Google. After all, it's taken Google 10 years for the company to even think about addressing the annoyance of full-screen ads in the apps and games carried on the Play Store. But now that we know that Google has plans to implement a host of new rules to curb the abuse of misinformation, impersonation, and egregious monetization, we rounded up some of the bigger policy changes to discuss how this may impact development as well as the consumer side of things.

So let's dig in and see what's new and what's coming soon for 2022, as some of the recently-announced policy changes definitely sound promising.

Prohibiting unexpected interstitial ads

This is a big one, literally. Interstitial ads are otherwise known as full-screen ads, you know, those annoying pop-ups that take over your entire screen when using mobile apps or playing mobile games. Prohibiting unexpected interstitial ads is a change inspired by the Coalition for Better Ads, which is certainly something that's needed on Android after years of Google ignoring how many apps and games have been abusing advertising platforms by inundating everyone with ads that take up the entire screen at inopportune times.

While not all full-screen ads will go away when this new policy takes effect on September 30th, ads that open at the beginning of content and those that interrupt you in the middle of navigation will no longer be allowed.

It's clear this has been a long-running problem on Android, and while we're a little trepidatious that Google will actually enforce its new advertising rules to an acceptable standard (seeing it took 10 years to even think about banning these kinds of ads), at the very least it would appear that things are finally moving in the correct direction where consumers will soon be protected from some of the nasty tricks employed by abusive developers, at least as far as disruptive full-screen ads are concerned. Ideally, this change will impact many mobile games, as well as apps, for the better.

Impersonation is finally out the door

You know how there are thousands of apps that mimic the icons and names of popular content but are slightly off in order to not get sued? These mimickers exist to confuse people into accidentally installing their cut-rate app, and Google will finally do something about this starting on August 31st. Soon enough, icons, app titles, developer names, and general branding will not be allowed to mimic entities the app and developer aren't connected to.

Ideally, this upcoming policy will have sweeping effects on mobile games and apps, as the Play Store is absolutely filled with blatant mimicry that has clearly gotten out of hand. Now comes the tough job of evenly enforcing the policy, so let's hope Google's bots are up to the task.

No more bogus medical advice

Also taking effect on August 31st is a new policy that forbids health advice that doesn't align with medical consensus. Clearly, this policy was spurred by COVID to cut down on anything that doesn't stickily follow current medical standards. However, it's our hope this policy change will also encompass pseudoscientific subjects like crystal healing and astrology apps.

Easily canceled subscriptions

One of the primary reasons we hate subscriptions is that they are often forced on the user just to gain access to an app or service, and then, inevitably, it's impossible to find the place to cancel, typically obfuscated on purpose. In comes Google with a quick fix where all apps that offer subscriptions will have to offer a clean way to cancel from within the app, thus finally solving a situation Google created by allowing subscriptions on the Play Store in the first place.

Sure, Google has always offered an easy way to cancel subscriptions in the Play Store settings under the Payments & Subscriptions page. While Google was slow to enforce unsubscribe options within each app, at the very least, we can all take comfort that every app and game will soon have to provide a quick and painless way to unsubscribe directly from the app after September 30th.

No data collection or manipulation for VPNs

Starting November 1st, VPN apps that wish to create a secure device-level tunnel to a remote server, a core function of a VPN, will have to follow new requirements that forbid data tacking (how was this not already a requirement?), as well as redirects and manipulation. What's worrying is that the new policies also state VPNs can't manipulate ads or impact app monetization, which sounds like Google is going after adblockers that use a VPN to remove ads from apps and web pages.

While we'll have to wait until November to see precisely how this new policy unfolds, this change sounds like it will be advantageous to Google and the ads it sells through AdSense rather than something implemented to actually help consumers. Sure, the no tracking bit is nice enough dressing while being wholly unenforceable since nobody will ever have a clue if a VPN is logging data server-side, boiling this new policy change down to the fact many adblockers that use VPNs to hide ads will soon be forbidden.

So it's looking like the endless game of whack-a-mole begins anew starting this November, where yet another workaround to Google's insistence to block adblockers on Android will have to be sought out.

Third parties can no longer receive sensitive user data

This is another change we're gobsmacked wasn't already an existing policy. What Google calls stalkerware will not be allowed on Android after November 1st. Basically, if an app collects sensitive data, it can not send this data to a third party without proper consent from the user, which means apps will have to ask you for this data, and we'll be free to tell those apps, "No."

It would also appear that this encompasses apps that claim to offer surveillance solutions but are, in reality, spying apps for hidden cams. Seemingly, you can't find results for hidden cam apps on the Play Store, so it would appear the upcoming policy already has some groundwork to tie into by seeing the last few "surveillance" apps getting the comeuppance after November.

More protections for children

This is an immediate change that's already taken effect, where any app distributing content that facilitates the exploitation or abuse of children will be removed from the Play Store. And yes, this is a great move to ensure grooming and trafficking don't take place within apps sold and installed from the Play Store.

What does all of this mean?

Well, when it comes to Google, we're of the opinion that much of its plans are to be believed when seen, so even though many of the above policies sound good at first blush, inevitably, more developers will be blindsided by arbitrary enforcement and bans.

While it would appear Google is making progress to catch up with Apple's pro-consumer stance on privacy and data collection, unless Google gives up on enforcing everything through bots and starts going hands-on with humans to make the correct enforcement calls across the board, things will remain rough for the time being. And, as we all know, Google likes to be stubborn.

But perhaps we're being too pessimistic after years of watching Google fail to look out for consumers' best interests. After all, the upcoming policy changes are certainly an acceptable direction, and perhaps the fact that all these changes have been announced means Google is turning a new leaf. We'd certainly love to believe this to be true, so here's hoping Google continues with its effort to add policies that look out for the little guy, and perhaps proper enforcement will come with time.