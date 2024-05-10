While Apple has recently allowed sideloading apps on iPhones in select regions, Android has offered this feature from the start. Despite this, the Google Play Store remains the main source for downloading apps on our Android devices, whether they're high-end flagships, foldable smartphones, or budget-friendly Android phones. While you do have the choice to install alternative app stores on your device, the question remains: should you switch from the Play Store to other app stores? Here are five reasons why the Google Play Store is better compared to other app stores.

1 Play Store is more developer-friendly

Essential for those making apps for us

What truly sets an app store apart is its appeal to developers, and Google has made the Play Store notably more developer-friendly compared to its counterparts. To begin with, Google imposes only a one-time developer fee of just $25 for registration, enabling developers to publish apps on the Play Store. For comparison, Apple requires developers to pay an annual fee of $99 for publishing and updating apps on the App Store.

In addition, the Play Store has a less stringent app review process than the App Store. This means developers can publish their apps more quickly and easily on the Play Store without extensive back-and-forth with the review team. However, it has a downside: some lower-quality apps slip through the cracks from time to time.

And let's not overlook the fact that the Play Store has the widest reach of any app store globally because it comes pre-installed on every Android smartphone. This means developers have a larger audience to target, increasing the likelihood of their app's success. One last thing that I'd like to mention here is that Play Store offers an easy beta testing feature, which enables developers to test new features with their audience before releasing them to the public — something that isn't available as easily on other app stores.

2 Larger library and a greater variety of apps

Plenty of options for all

The Play Store undeniably also offers the largest and the most diverse selection of apps across any platform. With over 2.43 million apps available, as reported by Statista, it has nearly half a million more apps than what you'll find on Apple's App Store (1.81 million) and nearly five times what you'll find on the Amazon App Store (537,000). Whatever app you're searching for, you just need to search for it, and chances are you'll find it on the Play Store — and with several competitors in the mix, so you have ample options to choose from.

Not only does the Play Store offer a vast library of apps, but it also provides a greater variety across different genres. For example, Android users have had access to gaming emulators long before they were allowed on the Apple App Store. Additionally, you'll find different types of apps like launchers and file explorers on the Play Store, which you won't see on the Apple App Store.

3 Install apps directly through the web

Simplifies the process of downloading a new app on your phone

The Play Store also offers a unique convenience compared to other platforms: the ability to install apps directly to your phone from the website without even picking up your device. Many times, I've been on my laptop, found a cool app on Twitter or Reddit, and just clicked over to the Google Play Store website to download it straight to my phone. And the best part, when you pick up your phone next time, the app is already there, ready to go — pretty convenient.

4 Collect points while you download

Get rewarded for every purchase

The Play Store is the only app store that offers reward points for the purchases you make. Introduced by Google in 2019, the Play Points program gives you points for every purchase made on the platform, whether it's apps, in-app items, games, subscriptions, or even books and movies. These points can then be redeemed for Google Play credit, which can be used for future purchases, while you can also use these points for game discounts or donate to charity.

The reward system comprises four tiers — Bronze to Platinum — where the higher tiers give you more points per dollar spent. There are also multipliers for in-app game purchases or when you purchase a book, but for more info on how to earn and use Play Points, tier benefits, and more, check out the article below.

5 Access to top paid apps and games with a subscription

Play Pass is better than you think

Many times, you might find yourself wanting to download paid apps and games for your Android phone, but installing them each individually makes it a costly affair. Fortunately, Google offers a unique solution with its Play Pass subscription. This subscription gives you access to many top paid apps and games by paying a monthly fee, which often costs significantly less than purchasing them individually.

With Play Pass, all the apps you download from the selection are ad-free and include unlocked in-app items, saving you from additional purchases. Moreover, you can share your Play Pass access with family members at no extra cost. Apple has its own version of this service called Apple Arcade, but it's limited to specific games only. And, unlike Play Pass, you can't download these games individually; you need a subscription to access them. Moreover, Apple Arcade doesn't include any paid apps. Play Pass provides a unique way to access top apps and games for a small monthly fee.

Play Store doesn't get the recognition it deserves

Let's give credit where it's due — Google Play Store is underrated and doesn't always get the praise it warrants. While it's not perfect, some of its features and policies make it the most flexible app marketplace on the planet. And I have not even mentioned the best features yet, like its excellent return policy, family sharing options, the ability to filter user reviews, and more. Sure, there are areas where Play Store could improve, but it's far from being the worst app store — in fact, I'd argue it's the best.