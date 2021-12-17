When you've got multiple Android devices in your home, Google offers a few useful tools for managing the apps on them — like how you've been able to access the Play Store from your web browser and remotely install apps. Earlier this year we saw that kind of functionality extend to the Play Store app on phones, first letting you easily send apps to Wear OS smartwatches, and later to Android TV devices. Now we're checking out the next evolution of this feature, as Google implements platform-specific search filters.

A new drop-down filter appears when conducting a search from the Play Store app, alongside existing options like paid/unpaid and app rating (as spotted by 9to5Google). If you own devices from these categories and they're linked to your account, you'll now find options to restrict search results to apps for Android TV or Wear OS.

We had already praised Google for the steps it was taking to make it easier to get apps on TVs and watches, because let's face it — using the Play Store on your wrist is still a bit awkward, and the situation's not always that much better on the big screen, either. By making it easier to get everything done right from our phones, Google's arguably doing devs a great service here, too, helping to encourage discovery across two platforms that have historically gone wanting for a little more attention.

