Before Stadia's execution date was set, its biggest competitor was Amazon Luna. This service worked slightly differently, offering games through subscriptions rather than one-time purchases like Stadia. Now, Amazon Luna has partly alleviated this shortcoming by partnering with Ubisoft to allow Ubisoft store purchases to be played through Luna without the need for a Ubisoft+ subscription.

Players who previously purchased Ubisoft titles on Stadia will be especially happy, as Ubisoft has confirmed that Stadia purchases converted to PC via Ubisoft Connect will also be available on Luna at no extra cost. Apart from Just Dance 2020, 2021, and 2022, all Ubisoft games on Stadia look like they will be playable on Luna once the conversion takes place.

Select Ubisoft store purchases can be played wherever Luna is supported. Luna already offers a selection of Ubisoft games through its Ubisoft+ channel, but players need to pay $17.99 a month to access them. While you'll still need an Amazon Prime subscription to use Luna, you won't need any Luna-specific subscriptions to play your existing Ubisoft games. Supported Ubisoft games include Rainbow 6 Siege, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and Far Cry 6. A full list of compatible games can be found on the Ubisoft website.

There is a slight catch, however. Prime members who don't have a Luna+ subscription ($9.99 a month) may "experience wait times during peak hours." Depending on your usual gaming hours, this might not be an issue, but those excited to transfer their Ubisoft purchases to Luna should keep this in mind.

To play your Ubisoft games on Amazon Luna, you'll need to sync your accounts. Head to the Account Linking page in the Luna app, and click Link Account next to Ubisoft+. Previously purchased titles from the Ubisoft PC store will instantly appear in your library, and this will eventually include the Stadia games converted to PC titles by Ubisoft.

Overall, this recent change offers players a lot more flexibility in how they use Amazon Luna. Sure, subscription fees aren't for everyone, which is why we hope that Amazon expands to program to other publishers. Still, the latest move to loop in owners of Ubisoft games sure is welcome.