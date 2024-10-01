Key Takeaways Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2 introduces a redesigned Settings menu, and moved 'Google services' right to the top of the menu.

Google's latest Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2, which will eventually make up Android 15's first major update as the December 2024 Pixel Feature Drop, flipped the switch on a redesigned Settings menu when it rolled out on September 12.

The UI change, which had been spotted all the way back in June, brings separation between different Settings panels, with Google settings for services and preferences moved to the top on Pixel devices, making the Play Services-powered settings menu more prominent and accessible.

Now, as highlighted by 9to5Google, the individual Google services and preferences settings menu seems to be undergoing a Material You redesign, with the UI change rolling out as of writing. The redesigned menu has been available for some of us here at AP since earlier today, while others have slowly gained access to it in the evening.

The menu, which offers control over data backup, Find My Device, connected apps, Google Contacts syncing, Family Groups, and more will now start adjusting according to your theme of choice, complete with a name rebrand. Previously known simply as Google, the menu now says Google services, paired with a redesigned menu for the Recommended and All Services tabs.

Categorized settings are easier to find

The two menus, which previously donned a traditional tab-based look, are now separated into two individual buttons, though swiping your display left/right still lets you interchange between them.

The 'Recommended' menu's appearance is still similar to its previous look, albeit with symmetrical boxes for Find My Device, Autofill, Google Wallet, and Quick Share. The menu now also offers backup management right at the top.

The 'All Services section,' on the other hand, has received a more aggressive redesign. The section previously housed all service settings in one large alphabetical list. While the list is still organized in alphabetical order, it has been divided into 10 different sections. A breakdown can be found below

Settings for Google app

Connected apps

Game Dashboard

Google Fit

Google Play Instant

Google Wallet

Play Games

Search, Assistant & Voice

Connected devices & sharing

Cast options

Chromebook

Cross-device services

Devices

Matter devices

Quick Share

Privacy & security

Ads

Personalize using shared data

Usage & diagnostics

Autofill & passwords

Autofill with Google

Passkey-linked devices

Phone number sharing

SMS verification codes

Backup & restore

Backup

Google Contacts sync

Restore contacts

Set up nearby device

Kids & family

Family group

Parental controls

Personal & device safety

Find My Device

Unknown tracker alerts

Driving

Silence notifications while driving

Device policy

Set up your work profile

Developer

Firebase app indexing

The separated layout is clearly more user-friendly than its predecessor, with categorization making it easier for users to spot the exact setting that they're looking for. We're seeing the changes live on Google Play Services version 24.37.34.