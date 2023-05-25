Quick answer: Yes, you can play Roblox on a Chromebook. However, your Chromebook must support Android apps, as there is no native Roblox app for ChromeOS.

Roblox is an incredibly popular game, especially with a younger audience, that's been around since 2006. It's showing no signs of slowing down, with more than 500 million downloads on the Google Play Store alone and countless others across all the compatible platforms. It's a great place for children to express their creativity, and it gives them an outlet to create their own games within the game. Roblox can be enjoyed on an Android or Apple phone, Windows or Mac computer, some consoles, and even on the Amazon Fire OS. But can you play Roblox on a Chromebook? Let's take a look at how to get the smash hit running on ChromeOS.

Can you play Roblox on a Chromebook?

Although there is no Roblox app created specifically for ChromeOS, a Chromebook's ability to run the best Android apps will give you ability to play Roblox without too much trouble. All Chromebooks released in 2019 or after have Android app support baked right in, and even if your Chromebook was released before 2019 you might still be in luck. Google keeps a running list of pre-2019 Chromebooks that can run Android apps; give the list a look if you're wondering whether your older Chromebook can run Roblox.

System requirements to play the game aside from Android app support aren't really anything special. The Roblox website doesn't go into too much detail, but you'll need a bit of storage space (20MB is listed) and a processor with at least a 1.6Ghz clock speed for best results.

One thing to note is that Chromebooks assigned by an organization — say, your child's school — usually have access to the Google Play Store locked down. This will, unfortunately, block your access to the Roblox Android app without any easy workarounds. If you've picked up a great Chromebook on your own, there should be no restrictions in place.

How to install Roblox on your Chromebook

Your Chromebook is new enough (or is listed as one of the compatible laptops) to run Android apps including Roblox. What next? Enabling the Google Play Store on your Chromebook is required before we can download any games. Start with ensuring ChromeOS is updated to the latest version, then head into the steps below.

1. Click the bottom-right taskbar collection.

2. Click the Settings icon.

3. Click Apps.

4. Click Turn On in the Google Play Store section (my system already has it enabled, thus the screenshot is missing the specific button).

5. Follow any on-screen instructions to give the proper permissions. The Google Play Store will automatically be added to your Chromebook.

If you can't click Turn On and you see a small building icon next to the button, it means someone else is managing the Chromebook and won't allow you the permissions.

Next you'll want to launch the Google Play Store (if it doesn't launch automatically when the setup is complete) and find Roblox. From there, just download and enjoy!

Roblox is a free app that provides a ton of content without charge, but there are some games within that will require some form of in-app payment. Our Roblox beginner's guide and our Roblox explained articles do a great job of running through the steps required to set up and customize an account, as well as some tips on how to have the most fun.

What to do if your Chromebook can't run Roblox

If your Chromebook is indeed locked down by a third-party organization (or there's some other impediment to your fun), you can still enjoy some Roblox with a browser workaround. A website called now.gg hosts mobile games within its cloud and delivers them via web browser. Roblox is included in the list of supported titles, and those with no other way to enjoy Roblox might want to take advantage.

All you need to do is visit the website's Roblox page, click the big Play in browser button at the top, and follow the on-screen instructions to get going. It won't be as smooth as playing the game locally due to you having to stream over the internet, but it's still better than nothing.

Don't want to stream the game and can't get your current Chromebook to run Roblox? Consider checking out some of the best Chromebooks for gaming, which range from the high-end Acer Chromebook 516 GE to the more affordable Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5i that we favorably reviewed. And if your Chromebook is lacking a display large enough to suit your Roblox ambitions, check out our picks for best Chromebook monitors.