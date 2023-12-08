Do you listen to your favorite podcast on your iPhone or Android device? If you do, you know that keeping things in order is important. Whether it's a book podcast by the chapter, a true crime podcast where every episode counts, or a special miniseries about a particular topic, you'll want to listen to every episode in order.

Podcast players don't always do that. When they aren't skipping randomly through podcasts based on popularity or other metrics, they often play podcasts in reverse order, compounding the problem. We have the best tips and tricks to keep your podcasts playing in order, properly aligned, and ready to go.

How to make podcasts play in order on iOS

If you spend a lot of time on iOS or related Apple platforms, such as iPad and Mac, you may rely on the Podcasts app to listen to your favorite shows. The Podcast app has settings to fix your continuity issues. It's one of the best podcast apps for tweaking things like this. Make sure the app is updated, then follow the steps below.

Open the Podcasts app. Go to the Library tab and select Shows. The location of the Library section can vary depending on which version of the Podcasts you use, but it's generally easy to find. Select the show you are currently watching or having trouble with. When on the information page, select the three-dot More menu and select Settings. Close In the settings for that podcast, look for the section that says Episode Order. You have a few options depending on the order you want to prioritize. If you have continuity problems, select Oldest to Newest.

How to make podcasts play in order on Android

If you use an Android device, you may be using the Google Podcasts app. It's not as straightforward as Apple's app, but we have solutions. Update the app to the latest version, and follow the steps below for more information.

Open the Google Podcasts app. Select the podcast show that's giving you trouble or the series you're getting ready to listen to. Don't do this from your queue or recommended podcasts. Visit the podcast home screen with its list of available episodes for this to work. Close The app lists episodes with the newest first, which can cause problems. You can change this at any time. Look at the toolbar icons above the list of podcast episodes. These icons are usually on the hero image for the podcast, so they aren't always easy to see. Find the tool with arrows pointing both up and down, and select it. The podcast episodes shuffle in reverse, showing the oldest episode first. Watch the episode numbers to make sure this works, so the first episode should be Episode 1 or 0. If you add episodes to the queue for later, use this reordering tool to access episodes in order and add them in a way that makes sense to you.

What if I use a different kind of app?

If you use a third-party app for your podcasts, look at the settings for similar options to find solutions. In Spotify, for example, select Sort, view your Unplayed episodes, then select Sort again to set the order to Oldest to Newest.

Some apps make this easier, and some make it more difficult. If your app gives you trouble, consider switching to another option. Most podcasts are available on multiple platforms, so you have choices if you want to search for a better UI or tool.

Control your podcasts and get rid of annoyances for good

You can now listen to chronological podcasts without episodes being jumbled and confusing because of order problems. You may need to complete these steps for each new podcast you pick up, so get familiar with them so that you always know what to do.