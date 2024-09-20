Key Takeaways The Pixel Watch 3's Performance Loop Band has made its big debut in Canada, ahead of the US.

The bands on Best Buy and Amazon Canada hint at a price of approximately $60 USD and display all the available colors.

Google calls these bands "your run buddy" and crafted them for active lifestyles, featuring a unique sizing system.

It seems the Great White North is getting the Pixel Watch 3 's Performance Loop Band before anyone else. Google's sports band is currently available on Amazon and Best Buy in Canada. This could mean a US launch is imminent.

The watch bands appeared on Amazon Canada nearly two weeks ago, and are available in all colors at both Amazon and Best Buy, although the Best Buy listings show "all sold out" (via Droid Life). Their prices in Canadian dollars give us a rough idea of what we can expect for the US.

Available colors and pricing in Canada

Close

These Canadian Performance Loop Bands start at $79.99 CAD, which comes out to around $60 USD. There does not seem to be a price difference between the 41mm and 45mm bands. They come in the following colors:

Mojito (light green).

Pink.

Light (a light grey).

Dark (black).

It's been more than a month since Google showed off the Performance Loop Band at their August 13 Made by Google event. They feature a loop sizing system with a micro-adjustable hook and are made with recycled polyester, nylon, and elastane. Stainless steel lugs easily attach to a Pixel Watch 3. They come in 41mm and 45mm sizes.

Google called the band "your new run buddy." The band is made for an active lifestyle and Google claims it has the perfect amount of stretch during a sweaty workout.

The bands popped up briefly in the US the day after Google's event, showing up on Amazon for a long minute before they disappeared again. It was enough time for eagle-eyed watchers to notice it, although it is unknown if anyone managed to snag one before they were taken down.

Now they've reappeared, this time in Canada, and it looks as if they're here to stay. This can only mean the Performance Loop Band is about to launch in the United States. It is impossible to know when, but with a bit of luck, it might before the weekend.

Google hasn't officially confirmed the band's availability anywhere, but it's availability in Canada is a good sign for anyone looking at the Pixel Watch 3 . This band will be a popular choice for anyone living an active lifestyle.