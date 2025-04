Summary Google is in talks to move Pixel production from Vietnam to India due to US tariffs.

India's lower tariffs make Pixel devices more affordable for US customers.

Google plans to localize more Pixel components in India to reduce costs and geopolitical risks.

It feels as if Google had just moved production from China to Vietnam in the wake of a trade war. But that was 2019. Now, Google is in talks to move production of Pixel devices yet again, this time to India.