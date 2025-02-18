Summary Google has been working on a battery health menu for Pixels since Android 14.

The updated Battery health menu in Android 16 Beta introduces further changes to this menu.

Google may add a way to recalibrate the battery for better measurements.

Google has been working on an iPhone-style battery health menu for Pixels since at least Android 14. While the company has added several battery and charging-related features to Pixels with recent Android updates, the Battery health page is yet to go live. Google continues working on this menu, though, with the latest Android 16 Beta introducing further tweaks.

9to5Google enabled the updated Battery health menu under Settings > Battery on their Pixel running Android 16 Beta 2. Besides showing the battery capacity, the page now has a "Battery health articles" dropdown. It links to some common battery-related support articles from Google containing tips to increase the lifespan of your Pixel's battery.

The Battery Capacity section reflects the health of your Pixel's battery. A value closer to 100% indicates that the battery can still hold a charge at its maximum potential, ensuring optimal performance. Interestingly, the report found references to Google providing a way to "improve battery measurements" by recalibrating the battery. This process could take a few weeks to complete but should ensure your Pixel phone accurately shows its battery health.

You can also check the status of the Charging optimization setting from the Battery health page. This feature allows your Pixel to adjust its charging speed based on your usage or cap it at 80% to extend the battery's lifespan, though it will come at the cost of lower runtime.

A Battery health menu would be a great way to bring all the battery and charging-related features of Android under one section, providing users with relevant information about their phone's battery capacity and how to increase its lifespan.

Time for Google to make the Battery health menu live with Android 16

Based on the progress made in the latest Android 16 beta, it seems Google is almost ready with the Battery health page.

Here's hoping the company gets around to rolling out this menu with the stable Android 16 build later this year. It would help Pixel owners keep a tab on their phone's battery health and get it replaced if its capacity drops too much. This could also encourage other Android manufacturers to incorporate a similar battery health menu into their skins.