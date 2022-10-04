Quick Links
Six years ago, Google introduced us to its first-ever Pixel smartphone. The branding had been around for a few years since its first-gen Chromebook, but the first Pixel phone was revealed on October 4, 2016. We're bringing you Android Police's first ever Pixel Week for that sixth anniversary. Over the years, we’ve seen 11 generations of Pixel devices with 17 different handsets, and that's before you count the upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.
While the Pixel series hasn’t been without its faults, many of its handsets have been highlights of the Android space, and Google has established itself as strong competition to the big-name OEMs of Samsung, Motorola, OnePlus, and the plethora of Chinese smartphone makers on the market. And now, it’s the turn of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. On October 6, we’ll be hearing everything about those next-gen smartphones.
Surrounding that date, you'll be able to read along with Android Police's Pixel Week, where we’ll be looking at the history of the Pixel series, deep diving into handsets, publishing editorials around Pixel handsets, and more. That all sits alongside our coverage of the upcoming event, so if you’re a fan of the Pixel series, you’ll find that Android Police is the place to be this week.
