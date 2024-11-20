Key Takeaways The Pixel Weather app update brings new features like a pollen count card.

Detailed pollen forecasts are now available in select regions like France, Germany, Italy, and the UK.

Weather-based vibrations have also been added to the Pixel 8 and newer devices.

The new Pixel Weather app is one of our favorite apps introduced alongside the Pixel 9 series. With the launch of Android 15, Google expanded its availability to all Pixel 6+ devices and the Google Pixel Tablet. And now, Google is rolling out a new update for the app bringing new features, including a pollen count card and haptic feedback vibrations.

As noted by 9to5Google, the Pixel Weather app is introducing a detailed pollen count card in select regions. The feature was first showcased in the October 2024 Pixel Feature Drop and is now rolling out. As the name suggests, the update adds a detailed view of Grass, Tree, and Weed pollen with a 3-5 day forecast at the bottom of the app.

You can rearrange the card info as per your liking, and it even displays labels like Low and High to indicate pollen levels. For now, this card is only available in countries like France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom, but Google plans to expand it to more regions in the future.

The Pixel Weather app now shows detailed pollen forecasts

Additionally, Pixel 8 and newer devices are also gaining an interesting addition to the Pixel Weather app. Alongside the new pollen card, the app now supports weather-based vibrations for AI-generated backgrounds. This means your device will vibrate to reflect the intensity of precipitation in your region.

While it's not a groundbreaking feature — and sadly doesn't bring back the beloved frog — it does add a little bit of fun back to the app. The update is rolling out as a server-side feature, and we've already seen it live on our Pixel 9 Pro. If it's not available on your device yet, don't worry — it should arrive in the coming days.