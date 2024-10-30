Key Takeaways The new Pixel Weather app is now here for Pixel 6, Pixel 7, and Pixel 8 devices, including the Pro and 'a' series phones.

It features an entirely new interface and allows for customization and location syncing across Google accounts.

The app requires pressing 'update' in the Google Play Store and then manually configuring the device permissions to allow the new app access to core functions.

Google launched a redesigned weather app with the Pixel 9 back in August, and then announced Pixel Weather as part of the October 2024 feature drop. Well, the wait is over, because it is finally here.

The Pixel Weather app is currently rolling out to all Pixel 6 and later devices, including the Pixel tablet and Pixel fold (via 9to5Google). It replaces the existing Google temperatures found in your Android clock. Updating to the new app can be done through the Google Play Store.

Pixel Weather is more than just a fresh coat of paint

The new Pixel Weather app features a brand new interface filled with visually appealing backgrounds that reflect current weather conditions. You can customize the layout by dragging weather blocks. It includes options for the following weather features:

Precipitation.

Wind.

Sunrise and sunset times.

UV index.

Air quality.

Visibility.

Humidity.

Air pressure.

It features a weather map powered by Google AI that shows a six-hour forecast. Additional features include customizable themes, daily weather forecasts delivered every evening, and even weather warnings for individual cities. Pollen counts are available in the UK, Germany, France, and Italy.

All in all, the new Pixel Weather app has a sleek design and is packed with features.

Here's how you can switch to the new app

The old Google Weather app did the job for years, but it was looking dated and lacking features. Weather information was tucked away, and it couldn't get too granular. The simple card-based interface harked back to the Material Design years. But most of all, it lacked personalization options.

The new app is an entirely new beast, built from the ground up. And now older Pixel phones can get it, including:

Pixel 6

Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel 6a

Pixel 7

Pixel 7 Pro

Pixel 7a

Pixel 8

Pixel 8 Pro

Pixel 8a

Pixel Fold 1st generation

Pixel Tablet

You'll need to switch a few permissions once you've updated in the Play Store. Check your app drawer for the new Pixel Weather app and open it up. The app will guide you through the initial setup process, including setting Pixel Weather as the primary source for weather notifications, and syncing your saved locations across your Google account.

This app looks great. It is surely set to become a staple of new Pixel devices going forward, and a favorite among fans of Android.