Summary Google is rolling out an update to Pixel Weather, adding manual unit customization for key metrics.

Users can now change precipitation, wind speed, pressure, and visibility units in the app settings.

Previously, users had to change the entire system language to adjust weather unit settings.

The Pixel Weather app gained a lot of attention when Google revamped it alongside the Pixel 9 series launch in August 2024. With its minimal UI and AI-powered summaries, it quickly became a fan favorite. However, the app has had its fair share of issues recently, with features like AI reports and immersive vibration settings disappearing.

While Google has already rolled out a server-side update to fix those bugs, one long-standing omission in the Pixel Weather app has been the ability to easily change weather units for things like precipitation, wind speed, etc. Users have always been able to switch the temperature unit, but not these additional metrics. Now, it looks like Google is finally addressing that.

Switching units in the Pixel Weather app is no longer a headache

As spotted by Android Authority, Google is rolling out Pixel Weather version 1.0.20250106.720365328.release, introducing a new "Weather units" page. This update allows users to manually set the preferred units for precipitation, wind speed, pressure, and visibility without needing to change their entire system language.

Previously, the only way to adjust these units was to change the system language, which was an unnecessarily complicated process for such a minor tweak. Now, you can simply go to Profile icon > Pixel Weather settings > Weather units and set each unit individually to your preference. If you're looking to change temperature units, that option remains under the separate "Temperature" page.

It's nice to see Google continuing to improve the Pixel Weather app. The company recently expanded pollen forecasts and introduced immersive vibrations, making the app even more useful. The update with unit customization should start rolling out on the Play Store soon, but if you don't want to wait, you can grab the latest version from APKMirror and install it manually.