Summary The Pixel Weather app experienced a bug that caused key settings, such as AI-powered weather reports and immersive vibrations, to disappear from the settings menu.

Google issued a server-side fix that restored the missing settings toggles, but full functionality remains inconsistent.

In our testing, AI weather reports and immersive vibrations either don't function at all, or work inconsistently, appearing for some locations but not others.

A wave of instability has swept across several apps in Google's ecosystem. In the past two days alone, we've reported about how Google Home and the Files by Google apps are crashing for a large number of users — though the instability is mainly caused by the first public Android 16 beta build.

In the case of the Pixel Weather app, the instability doesn't seem to be connected to the beta OS update, with a server-side mix-up likely to blame.

Soon after we reported about the bug, Google indicated that it was aware of the issue and was in the process of rolling out a fix with no action needed on the user's side. The fix — or at least part of it — rolled out overnight, and some functionality has since been restored.

For those unaware, the recent app bug made it so that key setting toggles for features like AI-powered weather reports, immersive vibrations, weather units, and themes vanished from the app's setting menu. Despite the missing toggles, AI-powered weather reports were permanently enabled, ignoring the user's prior preference for the feature. With the overnight fix, all missing setting toggles have re-emerged, though the app still seems to be partially broken.

For Android Police News Editor Dallas Thomas and I, the settings for AI-powered weather reports, immersive vibrations, weather units, and themes are back where they belong, but full functionality isn't. For Thomas, immersive vibrations work as intended, but AI weather insights show up even with the feature specifically turned off. Additionally, the feature is inconsistent, appearing for the current location but not for saved locations.

In my case, regardless of preference, both weather insights and immersive vibrations are non-functional, even though both the features were functional for me up until yesterday.

What this situation needs is clarity, and we've reached out to Google for just that. This article will be updated if and when we hear back.