Summary The Pixel Watch Camera app now supports various camera modes, allowing users to switch between Night Sight, Portrait, Video, Slow Motion, and Time Lapse directly from their wrist.

The app also allows users to switch between the front and rear cameras using the Camera sub-menu.

The update makes the Pixel Watch Camera app more useful and brings it on par with Samsung's Camera Controller on the Galaxy Watch lineup.

The Pixel Watch comes with a handy Pixel Camera app, which you can use to control your phone's camera app remotely. It can provide a live preview of the camera's viewfinder and let you switch between the front/rear cameras right from your wrist. Support for modes like Night Sight, Portrait, and Slow Motion was missing, so you had to use your phone to switch to these modes. That's changing now, as Google has updated the Pixel Camera app for Wear OS with support for various camera modes.

Tapping the Hamburger menu on the Pixel Watch camera app brings up a Settings menu with Modes, Camera, and Timer options. From the Modes menu, you can switch between different camera modes, such as Night Sight, Portrait, Video, Slow Motion, and Time Lapse. From the Camera sub-menu, you can switch between the front and rear cameras.

Previously, the Wear OS app only allowed you to set a 3-second timer. With the new build, you can set a 3 or 10-second timer from the Timer menu.

This update to the Pixel Watch Camera app for Wear OS makes it much more useful. Toggling between camera modes is particularly handy, as you can get a better picture by switching between Night Sight and Portrait modes right from your wrist.

This improvement also brings Google's Camera app controller for Wear OS on par with Samsung's Camera Controller found on the company's Galaxy Watch lineup. The latter has allowed you to switch between specific camera modes for a few years now.

If your Pixel Watch is paired with a non-Pixel phone, you might not get the option to switch between the various camera modes. In case you are not seeing the new options in the Pixel Watch Camera app for Wear OS, make sure to grab the latest build from the Play Store.