Key Takeaways Pixel Watch models are receiving new Wear OS 5 updates after issues in September.

Updates for Pixel Watch 2 and 3 include fixes for unresponsive screen issues.

New features like grid view and improved camera controls are now available on earlier Pixel Watch models with Wear OS 5.

One of the perks of owning a Google product is the regular updates, and the Pixel Watch is no exception. Google, however, skipped its regular update in October, but it now appears to be back on track as the company is now rolling out new Wear OS 5 updates for all Pixel Watch models.

Google initially rolled out Wear OS 5 to the original Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 in September. However, just days later, users reported issues with the update, leaving some devices bricked with unresponsive, blank screens. Google quickly pulled the update to address these problems. Now, it seems the issues have been resolved, as Verizon's Pixel Watch models are once again receiving the latest Wear OS 5 update.

The changelog for the Pixel Watch 2 notes that the update addresses an issue where the watch face would fail to load after a reboot. Along with this fix, the update also brings the security patch up to November 2024. Although the first-gen Pixel Watch changelog doesn’t mention this specific fix, it’s likely the issue has been resolved, as Google has resumed the update rollout.

As spotted by 9to5Google, Verizon is also rolling out the update for the Pixel Watch 3. Similar to the other models, this update includes the November 2024 security patch and "general performance and stability improvements." Additionally, the changelog for the Pixel Watch 3 indicates that a bug has been resolved wherein pressing the Crown would lead to a blank white splash screen.

Wear OS 5 first debuted with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 series in July and came pre-installed on the Pixel Watch 3. Now, the update is also available for earlier Pixel Watch models. While not a major overhaul, it brings notable features like a new grid view for the app drawer, improved camera controls, and various performance-related improvements.

To update your Pixel Watch, simply open the Settings app, go to System, and select System updates.