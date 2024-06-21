Summary The latest Pixel Watch update is causing unexpected battery drain, affecting workout sessions and daily use.

Some users are finding their Pixel Watch dead despite charging it before going to sleep.

Consider trying disabling car crash detection or factory reset to resolve battery drain issues.

A common issue with Pixel phones is random and unwanted battery drain. Usually, this happens due to a new software update or a misbehaving Google app. The Pixel Watch lineup has been devoid of such unexpected battery drain problems, but the June 2024 security update appears to break that trend. Several Pixel Watch users report unwanted and extreme battery drain, causing their wearable to die within a few hours.

The June 2024 Feature Drop for the Pixel Watch is a big one. It adds new features like car crash detection, PayPal payment support, and a new Google Home favorites widget. But it also appears to introduce an unexpected battery drain. The issue seems to affect both generations of the Pixel Watch.

Many Pixel Watch users on Reddit (2) report seeing excessive battery drain after their workout sessions. I am experiencing the same problem on my Pixel Watch 2. Its battery drains entirely within a few hours after I stop recording a workout, even though it initially had over 80% charge. And I don't even have always-on display enabled on my watch.

Due to the unusually high battery drain, some users find their Pixel Watch dead when they wake up despite it having around 50% charge before they go to sleep.

Try these solutions to fix the Pixel Watch battery drain issues

You can try disabling car crash detection to see if that improves battery life, as some users have had success with it. If that does not work, users who factory reset their Pixel Watch report not facing any unusual battery issues after that. Since this is a time-consuming and troublesome step, though, I recommend restarting your Pixel Watch a few times to see if that helps in any way.

It's difficult to pinpoint the reason behind the Pixel Watch's unexplained battery drain issues. The June 2024 patch does have something to do with it since the problems started after its release.

If you have yet to install the June update on your Pixel Watch, you might consider holding off for now. But if the wearable is already updated and you are facing battery life issues, try the solutions mentioned above. If they don't work or you don't want to reset the watch, wait for the next security patch, which might address these problems.