Google introduced its first smartwatch, the Google Pixel Watch, in October 2022, which addressed a crucial gap in the Pixel ecosystem. Now in its third generation, the Pixel Watch offers many appealing features, but it lacks when it comes to software support. Even with the latest Pixel Watch 3, the search giant promises three years of OS updates compared to the Pixel phone's class-leading seven-year support.

Although I have been an avid fan of the Pixel and support Google's larger vision for the Pixel ecosystem, the company's update policy for its smartwatches affects the seamless experience and the value proposition of the Pixel Watch. Here is why I'm disappointed with Google's second-class treatment of the Pixel Watch.

6 A high-end wearable warrants top-notch support

Premium price, but lacking premium support?

The Bluetooth-only Pixel Watch 3 costs $349, and the LTE version is $449. The 45mm model costs an additional $50, placing the Pixel Watch among flagship wearables from competitors. The Pixel Watch 3 is a high-end smartwatch, and buyers paying a premium should receive equivalent support.

A mere three years of software update policy feels broken, especially to Pixel phone users who are used to long-term usability and value. This situation also disadvantages early adopters who pay a high price for the newest technology, only to be poorly served by the limited update cycle.

5 Lack of new features and potential security vulnerabilities

Vulnerable to security risks

Unlike older Pixel phones, Google doesn't distinguish between Wear OS version updates and security updates. This means your expensive Pixel Watch 3 gets only three years of OS and, more importantly, security updates.

Google regularly releases Wear OS updates to add new features and fix bugs and security concerns.

I'm fine with a lack of new features since Wear OS mostly gets incremental updates annually. However, I am particularly concerned about the lack of security updates, as my wearables store valuable location and health information. A security bug puts my essential data at risk, which is always unsettling. It leads to a negative perception, affects brand loyalty, and prevents users from investing in future Google products.

4 Shorter lifespan and sustainability concerns

Contrasts with Google's commitment to sustainability

Google aims to achieve net-zero emissions throughout its operations and value chain by 2030, yet its actions suggest otherwise. Pixel Watch users who want to stay on top of the latest features upgrade to the newest Pixel Watch more frequently, leading to electronic waste and environmental concerns. As a tech giant in the industry, I expect Google to follow a more sustainable approach to consumer electronics.

3 Disparity in the Pixel ecosystem

Brand loyalty at stake

Google stunned everyone with an industry-first seven years of OS and security updates for the Pixel 8 series in October 2023. A typical consumer interested in their products might expect similar support for their wearables. This partiality in update policies may affect consumer trust and loyalty towards the Pixel brand. After all, it feels like Google prioritizes its smartphone lineup over wearables. The current update strategy undermines the appeal of the Pixel ecosystem that Google worked hard to build over the years.

2 Negative impact on resale value

Less attractive in the secondary market

A short three-year update policy affects a Pixel Watch's resale value. For example, if you sell your Pixel 8 after three years, you still get a good return since it still has four years of updates of left. However, the same isn't true for your Pixel Watch. Potential buyers factor in the end of its supported life and discount your wearable.

Besides, it limits your buyer pool as most consumers are least interested in buying out-of-date products from day one. It also reduces your Pixel Watch's trade-in value, making your upgrades more expensive.

1 Competition is a step ahead

Unlike Google, rivals justify their price tag

Google loves to compare itself with Apple. With its revamped Pixel 9 lineup and its decision to prioritize the user experience over the specs sheet, it is clear that Google takes cues from the Cupertino-based giant. However, Google's update policy for the Pixel Watch is far from matching Apple's standards for its wearables.

For example, the Apple Watch Series 4, which was released six years ago in September 2018, received five major OS updates and runs the latest watchOS 10. Similarly, Samsung promises four years of OS updates and five years of security patches on its Galaxy Watch lineup. This makes the Pixel Watch less appealing compared to its feature-rich competitors.

The Pixel ecosystem feels incomplete

From its striking aesthetics to 24-hour battery life, there's a lot to like about Google's wearables. However, their subpar software support can put off many Android users, including me, from considering the Pixel Watch. It's time for Google to step up and provide the Pixel Watch with the support it deserves, justifying its price tag and ensuring it remains future-proof.

If you are an existing Pixel Watch user or plan to get one, learn about its top features and get the best out of it.