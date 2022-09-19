Google's fall hardware event is just a couple of weeks away, and even though we largely know what to expect, it's still an exciting time in the Android community. Not only will we get the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, successors to two of the best phones you can buy right now, but we'll also see Google's first attempt at making a smartwatch. The Pixel Watch is one of the company's most anticipated gadgets in years, but if you're interested in picking it up on day one, I hope you've been saving your pennies.

The folks at 9to5Google obtained leaked images of a retail scanner showcasing the prices of the Pixel Watch in its Wi-Fi and LTE configurations. We've known for nearly a month now that the cellular model would run users $400 upfront, and today's report shows how much the basic Wi-Fi/GPS variant will cost, too. If you want to buy the Pixel Watch, get ready to drop $350 on its standard configuration.

This price is more expensive than other premium smartwatches on the market, most notably the Galaxy Watch 5 series. While the titanium-laden Watch 5 Active costs well above $400, the larger 44mm-sized Watch 5 starts at just $310. If you have small wrists, the 40mm Galaxy Watch 5 is even cheaper, priced at just $280. This pricing is closer to what Apple charges for its latest wearables, suggesting that Google thinks of the Pixel Watch as a premium Android product. We'll have to get our hands on a unit before determining whether that's true.

We're also learning all three color combinations Google plans to offer at launch, but if you've been hoping for a lineup as creative as its Pixel phones, prepare to be disappointed. The Wi-Fi/GPS Pixel Watch will come in Black, Silver, and Gold, with Obsidian, Chalk, and Hazel bands, respectively. Reportedly, Obsidian is just another way of saying black — as in, the default watch will be black-on-black — while Chalk is just white. The LTE-capable Watch will come in identical colors, with the exception of the Silver model swapping out its Chalk band for Charcoal (also known as gray).

Those aren't the most exciting color options we've ever seen, though Google plans to offer additional proprietary bands for anyone looking to spice things up a bit. If you're dying to learn more about the Pixel Watch, October 6th is just a little over two weeks away — and they're plenty of time for additional leaks between now and then.