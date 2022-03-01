The long-rumored Pixel Watch and far less controversial Pixel 6a finally appear to be getting ready for their retail debut. Evidence of both devices has begun appearing in a US carrier's back-end inventory system. In addition to suggesting that a launch could be happening in the near future, we also pick up some insight into colors and storage options for both devices.

Showing up under the codename "rohan," the Pixel Watch has surfaced in a US carrier's inventory system, according to one of our sources. The database shows that the device will be sold in three colors: gray, black, and gold. According to this info, it will come with 32GB of storage, which is double the Galaxy Watch4's capacity and matches the Apple Watch for the most storage you can get on a smartwatch. This carrier has also yet to sell a non-cellular smartwatch, so it seems like a reasonable conclusion that the Pixel Watch would come in a cell-enabled model. We have yet to see any information on prices or specific release dates.

We also hear from our source about "bluejay" arriving in a carrier database, which you may remember as the codename for the Pixel 6a. The system shows the phone available in three colors, as well, though here black, white, and green. All three colors come would come with 128GB storage. Like the Pixel Watch, we're not yet seeing any information on pricing or release plans.

With both of these devices appearing in the carrier back end at the same time, it's not unlikely that these two will launch roughly concurrently. We've already heard from leaker Max Jambor that the Pixel 6a could launch in May, around the time of Google I/O, so it's entirely possible that all this new hardware will land well in time for summer.

