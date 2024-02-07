Summary Google is reportedly planning to introduce a new grid-view app drawer for Wear OS, which may come with Material You support.

The new grid view will have a three-column layout for faster navigation, but app names will not be displayed and must be identified by their icons.

Dynamic theming and preset themes, such as Almond, Sky, and Aqua, should be available with the upcoming March 2024 Pixel Feature Drop.

A recent report highlighted that Google might introduce a new grid-view app drawer for Wear OS, which could roll out alongside the long overdue Material You support. More details about the app grid for Google's smartwatch operating system have appeared online, hinting at its imminent release.

Android expert Mishaal Rahman, writing for Android Authority, showcases the new grid-view app drawer on his Pixel Watch 2 in all its glory. Right now, Google's smartwatch only offers a simple single-column list-view app drawer, where you can scroll vertically to find all the apps.

The new grid view has a three-column view, allowing you to go through the list of installed apps on your watch a lot faster. There's a downside: the app names are not shown in this view, so you must identify them from their icons.

Below is a video showing the current single-column list view and the upcoming three-column view in action.

Mishaal enabled the new grid-style app drawer on the latest Wear OS release on the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2. This indicates the feature is almost ready for release and should be available on both Google smartwatches. Even better, after installing the February 2024 patch on his Pixel Watch 2, the Android expert noted two changes to the new grid view. An "Apps" label was added to the top, and at the bottom of the drawer, an App view shortcut was added to switch between the grid and list views.

Additionally, Mishaal was able to manually enable Material You's dynamic theming on his Pixel Watch. The option appeared under Settings > Watch face & style, where you can change the watch face or the system theme. While your Wear OS watch will purportedly pull colors from the watch face for the UI, Google will also provide a list of preset themes, which are as follows:

Almond

Sky

Aqua

Jade

Spearmint

Pear

Lime

Dandelion

Melon

Champagne

Pomelo

Flamingo

As evident from the screenshots, this feature also appears ready for release. Google will likely roll out the new grid-view app drawer and dynamic theming for Wear OS with the March 2024 Pixel Feature Drop. The update could also pack several other improvements, though they are not currently known.

The last Feature Drop, which arrived in December 2023, added several new features to Google's smartwatches, including Call Screen and Do Not Disturb and Bedtime mode syncing on the first-gen Pixel Watch.

However, if you use any other non-Pixel Android smartwatch, you will have to wait for a software update from your manufacturer to enjoy dynamic theming, which could take a while. As for the app grid view, it is already available on most of our favorite Android smartwatches, with the Pixel Watch being the only exception.