Google just announced the Pixel Watch alongside the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, and more than being the company's first proper smartwatch, it's also some very interesting hardware in its own right — including an innovative mechanism to quickly and easily swap out straps. We already saw a bunch of Google's (admittedly expensive) alternate bands listed alongside the Watch when pre-orders opened in the Google Store, and now we're checking out the landing pages for a couple more. To no one's surprise, these metal options are almost prohibitively expensive.

Google launched the Pixel Watch with five types of bands, each with multiple color options: two leather, one silicone, and two woven bands. Prices range from $50 to $80 each. Now those are being joined by the Metal Links band and Metal Mesh band on Google's storefront (via 9to5Google) and if you thought those existing prices were high... well, hold onto your seat.

For the asking price of a mere $200, the Metal Links band could be yours, available in brushed silver and matte black. It fits wrists between 137 and 203mm in circumference. Google openly states this option isn't resistant to sweat nor water, so ideally, these are more for when you're getting dressed up for business meetings and casual outings, and less to be worn on that tough mudder.

Google’s other metal band for the Pixel Watch is called the Metal Mesh band and only costs a relatively sane $130. This one is being marketed with more of a focus on fashion, instead of a daily wear or sportswear accessory — and understandably, there's once again no promise of sweat or water resistance here. You'll eventually be your Pixel Watch (or contrast with it, if that’s your style).

If the sticker prices for these bands seem a little steep (hey, we warned you), don’t worry — you have a few months to save up to afford them without guilt. Neither are available right out of the gate, and Google ultimately plans to release them next spring. Hey, at least they're cheaper than the $350 Link Bracelet for the Apple Watch. So, quit staring at these beautiful straps and get saving!