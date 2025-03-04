Summary Google's March Feature Drop for PixelL Watches includes a Loss of Pulse feature, menstrual tracking, smart step counting, and better audio controls.

The Loss of Pulse feature was recently approved by the FDA and detects heart issues.

The Feature Drop is rolling out now, although the Loss of Pulse feature won't arrive until the end of March.

Pixel phones usually get all the attention with Google's monthly feature drops, but this month the Pixel Watch is getting some love. Google announced a bevy of new features for the smartwatch .

The March Feature Drop for Pixel Watch includes more accurate step counting, a brand new FDA-approved 'Loss of Pulse' feature, menstrual tracking, and expanded bedtime mode for Pixel Watch 2. Plus, all Pixel Watches will be able to control audio content with new actions.

What is this newfangled Loss of Pulse feature?

We previously reported on Google's new loss of pulse feature getting cleared by the FDA, and now it is here. This uses the sensors on your Pixel Watch 3 to detect when your heart has stopped. If you don't respond to the warnings, it will automatically contact emergency services. This could be a life-saving feature in the event of a heart attack.

But there's more to this month's feature drop. The watch will now more accurately count your steps. It will detect when you're doing something other than walking (pushing a shopping cart, skiing, etc) and adjust your step count accordingly. This feature will be available on all Pixel Watches.

On-device menstrual tracking is here for Pixel Watch 3 owners. It will help you track your periods and view your cycle status. Also, all Pixel Watches will now be able to control audio content, such as adjust playback speed, rewind, skip, and customize your playback queue.

Source: Google

Finally, the much-loved auto-bedtime mode that shipped with the Pixel Watch 3 is now available to Pixel Watch 2. This feature detects when you're asleep and automatically turns off the watch face while disabling notifications. Definitely handy when catching Zs.

Here's when you can expect these features

Most of these features will ship with the March Feature Drop for US-users. However, the loss of pulse feature will not be ready yet. Google says they'll begin to roll this one out in the United States at the end of March. There are some great smartwatches that will monitor your pulse if you don't feel you can wait a few more weeks.