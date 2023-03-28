Spring is finally here, and with warm weather finally making its debut, it's time to step up your workout with some sweet offers on the Google Pixel Watch. This stylish smartwatch, which comes loaded with Fitbit activity tracking, is an excellent option for fitness fanatics in need of a watch that helps maximize their routine. Outfitted with all the fitness and health tracking sensors you'll need, including a heart rate monitor and blood oxygen sensor, it's one of the best Android smartwatches available if you're looking to get yourself into better shape.

Offering a great balance of performance and value, Google's wearable features everything you'd expect from a premium smartwatch. Connect with your Android smartphone to answer messages, link up your favorite set of earbuds to listen to music, and even buy yourself some lunch with Google Pay. Premium features like these can mean you're looking at a premium price tag — and this one normally starts at $350 for the Wi-Fi model. Thankfully, Amazon has some great deals that can save you up to $65 on Google's first wearable.

Why you need the Google Pixel Watch (LTE)

The LTE version of the Pixel Watch is a great value for people who want more freedom and accessibility from their smartwatch. At only $30 more than the Wi-Fi model with this deal, you get a lot more functionality for a very small price difference — and even more savings. This model lets you get the most out of Google's smartwatch with full connectivity and usability wherever you go, and all for over $65 off. The full set of Google's software features, including the newest update which features fall protection, is available for use wherever you go.

All of this at a price that's just a smidge over $300 is quite a deal, making the Google Pixel Watch a solid companion piece for your Android phone at a great price. Just take note that the biggest savings are only available for the Watch in its silver colorway, with the charcoal band. If you want another color for the LTE model, you can still save $50, though — not too shabby.

Source: Google Google Pixel Watch $333 $400 Save $67 The LTE model of Google's wearable offers freedom and accessibility, sparing you from carrying around your phone. Take calls or send text messages, use Google Pay, and more wherever you go. At just over $65 off, the value here is hard to beat. $333 at Amazon

Check out the Google Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi)

With the Wi-Fi version of the Google Pixel Watch, the price of entry is even easier to afford. All you lose is that cellular connectivity, but you can still do plenty even if you don't want to keep your phone nearby all the time, like loading it with music for listening on a run, or making contactless payments with Google Wallet.

Aside from the absence of pure wireless freedom, the Wi-Fi model offers almost all the same on-board functionality as its LTE counterpart, including the Fitbit activity tracking and health tracking sensors. All your options here are $50 off, down to $300, no matter which color you prefer.While going with the LTE model can result in bigger savings, both versions here represent an excellent smartwatch option that works great in day-to-day use. Some things could be better, such as the battery life, but that's wearables for you. You get access to some of the best fitness tracking available thanks to six months of Fitbit Premium at no extra charge, and the watch itself is as stylish as they come.