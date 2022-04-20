At this point, it is no secret that Google is working on a Pixel Watch that should make its debut later this year. The smartwatch has already leaked in some blurry renders, hinting that it would feature a circular screen with a dial on the right. Now, a new leak gives us a clear look at the watch's front and one of the bundled Fitbit-styled watch faces.

The photo comes courtesy of evleaks and 91Mobiles, with the former being known for his accurate leaks, so there's little reason to doubt its authenticity. It also matches with renders that leaked in December last year, all while offering a much better look at the crown on the right. The new render clearly shows the circular display that will seemingly feature a 2.5D curved cover glass along with the Apple Watch-inspired crown on the right. Google could probably offer the knob as a means to navigate through the UI and scroll through lists.

Source: Evan Blass/91mobiles

As for the watch face, it features a Fitbit logo or shortcut, highlighting the Fitbit-Wear OS integration that Google teased so long ago during Google I/O 2021. The face itself looks similar to what Fitbit offers on its fitness trackers and matches the Pixel watch faces spotted in the Wear OS 3 emulator. The integration could allow Pixel Watch users to sync their health data with the Fitbit app and enjoy more detailed data analysis. Fitbit's capabilities go beyond Google Fit's, after all.

The Pixel Watch leaks and rumors have picked up steam in recent weeks. Google recently also redesigned the Google Store to emphasize smartwatches, further adding fuel to the fire of the Pixel Watch's imminent announcement. With Google I/O 2022 just over three weeks away, we may very well see the Pixel Watch make its formal debut during the event.

