Android fans have been dreaming about the idea of a Google-made Pixel smartwatch for years upon years now, and while plenty of those rumors have fizzled out, this year it's looking increasingly likely that it's actually going to happen. Recent evidence has sure suggested that carriers may be preparing for the wearable's imminent arrival, and now the latest leak from Evan Blass squirts a little bit of extra fuel on that fire.

Blass doesn't give us much to go on here, sharing a tweet that references the Pixel Rohan codename, and including a screenshot from some sort of training system that mentions the watch running Wear OS 3.1.

Rohan's a name we've been hearing for a while now, popping up most recently in that carrier database last month that had us thinking the Pixel Watch's launch could be just around the corner. While Blass doesn't provide anything concrete to help narrow that down any, he does add his support for the idea we could be seeing the hardware soon.

There is at least one eyebrow-raising detail to this leak, and that's the presence of Wear OS 3.1 — as 9to5Google notes, we'd probably expect to see 3.2 there, so there's the potential that the source of this leak is relying to some extent on older, and potentially out-of-date info. Whether or not we should be drawing broader inferences from that is currently unclear, and this really might be nothing to worry about at all.

Google I/O 2022 is just a little over three weeks away. If the stars finally align, and this is the year the Pixel Watch makes its long-awaited debut, that sure would be a fantastic platform to launch this new hardware. We'll be keeping an eye out for additional leaks as we get even closer to May.

Order a refurbished Galaxy S21 phone direct from Samsung and get $100 to spend on accessories

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author