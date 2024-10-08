Key Takeaways Pixel Watch owners will now receive a notification when the watch reaches 100% charge.

This feature is being rolled out as a server-side update and will reach all users soon.

Google may be focusing on fixing bugs rather than introducing new features in the October Pixel Watch update.

One of the perks of owning a Pixel device is that Google regularly rolls out new features and updates that make its products smarter and more useful. Recently, the company introduced its Gemini AI to the original Pixel Buds, and now it's the Pixel Watch's turn to get some attention, with a long-awaited feature finally making its way to the smartwatch.

Pixel Watch owners on Reddit (via 9to5Google) have noticed that Google is now sending notifications to their smartphones when the watch reaches 100% charge. The feature was first spotted back in November last year, but it’s only now rolling out widely as a server-side update, with more users starting to receive the notification.

It's unclear why Google took so long to release this feature, but it functions as expected. When your Pixel Watch reaches 100% charge, you’ll receive a notification from the companion app stating, "Your watch is at 100%," so you can unplug it and start using it right away.

Until now, users had to rely on the Bluetooth Quick Settings tile or physically pick up their watch to check its charging status. With this new notification, however, the Pixel Watch will automatically alert users when it's fully charged and ready to go. If you don't see this feature on your Pixel Watch yet, don't worry — Google is rolling it out as a server-side update, so it should reach all users in the coming days.

It's been a rough few weeks for Google's smartwatch lineup, with the Wear OS 5 update bricking some Pixel Watch and Watch 2 units, so it's good to see the company focusing on adding new functionality. The company hasn't released any new October updates for any Pixel Watch models, including the new Pixel Watch 3. It's likely that the company is focusing on addressing the bricking issues and fixing bugs rather than introducing new features in this month's update.