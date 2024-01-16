Summary Google has partnered with SoulCycle for Fitbit & Friends Week, offering two complimentary rides at SoulCycle studios for Fitbit and Pixel Watch users.

If you show up to any location with a Fitbit or Pixel Watch from January 22 through January 28, you can redeem the rides for yourself and a friend.

If you schedule your free spin class anywhere between January 29 and February 4, you'll also be eligible to win a Fitbit Charge 6.

January is a time for new resolutions, and many people make it a goal to get fit to kick off the year. This often translates into gym memberships and fad diets, but now, Google is launching an initiative to help you stick to your goal. If you already own a Fitbit device or a Pixel Watch, you can now use it to cash in on a new opportunity at SoulCycle, the spin class organizer.

As explained in an announcement from Google on the company website, the tech giant has teamed up with SoulCycle to celebrate Fitbit & Friends Week, slated for January 22 through January 28. During this period, you can book two complimentary rides at a US-based SoulCycle studio, which Google is promoting as one for you and one for a friend. Simply bring your Fitbit or Pixel Watch with you to any SoulCycle location, and you'll have everything you need to redeem the offer. If you decide to cash in and schedule your complimentary ride for anywhere between January 29 and February 4, you’ll also be put in the running to win a Fitbit Charge 6.

There are now several options to choose from on the fitness tracker market, and Google is behind many of them. Interestingly, the company continues to push its Pixel Watch as a durable fitness-tracking wearable. For instance, the Pixel Watch 2 — Google’s latest version of the smartwatch — features heart rate monitoring technology. It can also help you log up to 40 different forms of exercise and keep count of your steps throughout the day. However, the Pixel Watch 2 might not be for everyone, especially those with a more rigorous fitness routine. Its limited battery life, for instance, pales in comparison to the battery lifespans that other fitness wearables offer.

The Fitbit Charge 6 that the company is giving away during the promotion is one example of an alternative that may be better for fitness tracking. For instance, it already beats many smartwatches on the market with its battery life, which can last as long as seven days. The Charge 6 also has several other health-tracking features, such as ones designed for sleep monitoring and stress management. Overall, it does more than just help you stick to your fitness goals — it can help you live a healthier life.

If you’re interested in trying spin for the first time, this opportunity can help you hop on a bike at no cost. Even if you’re unsure of whether spin is the right exercise for you, you have to start somewhere to reach your fitness goals — with such little risk involved, why not give it a go?