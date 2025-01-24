Summary Google is rolling out an update for the Pixel Watch that will add an extra step for its Emergency SOS feature.

The change requires five crown taps and pressing and holding the screen to initiate a call.

Users can revert to the original method by selecting "Automatically call" in settings.

It looks like Google is rolling out a new update for the Pixel Watch that will add an extra step when trying to use the Emergency SOS feature. While it was discovered in code just a few days ago, it will now become a reality as the update arrives to all supported Pixel Watches over the next few weeks.

Google announced the change on its Google Pixel Watch Help page, sharing that users will now be required to go through an extra step when trying to use the Emergency SOS feature (via 9to5Google). Previously, users only needed to tap the crown five times in quick succession in order to get in contact with emergency services or an emergency contact.

A new change is coming

While convenient, it apparently caused some issues with the crown being pressed during exercise or other activities and accidentally reaching out to emergency services. This new method, which will require the same five presses of the crown, but it will also require users to touch and hold the screen for three seconds to initiate the call.

Furthermore, if users do not touch and hold the screen, the Emergency SOS screen will be closed after 20 seconds. Those that want to continue to use the old method will have the option to do so, by heading into the Settings, then the Safety and emergency section, Emergency SOS menu, and then Ways to start SOS option.

Here, there will be an option to select Automatically call. Once this option is chosen, it will revert the action to the original behavior, requiring users to press the crown five times in succession in order to get in contact with emergency services or contact. So if you're a Pixel Watch user, be on the lookout for the new update, as it will arrive to devices in the coming weeks.