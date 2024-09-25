Key Takeaways The latest Wear OS 5 update is causing problems for some Pixel Watch users, including soft-bricking devices.

Affected users need to reset their Pixel Watch to resolve the issue.

It's advisable to hold off on updating to Wear OS 5 until Google addresses the issue to avoid potential problems.

Unlike Android updates, where all compatible Pixel phones receive the latest version simultaneously, Wear OS updates are rolled out gradually. The latest Wear OS version is first made available to the newest Pixel Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watches before reaching older devices. This was also the case with Wear OS 5, but it seems to be causing issues for Pixel Watch 1 and 2 owners.

Google began rolling out the Wear OS 5 update to the first-gen Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 earlier this week. The update introduces features like a grid-style app drawer, improved camera controls, and more to these older models. However, some users are experiencing issues, with the update reportedly causing some devices to soft-brick.

According to some posts on Reddit and Google Support forum (via 9to5Google), users are seeing a crossed-out Bluetooth icon on the black screen of their Pixel Watch during the Wear OS 5 installation. Users are also reporting that restarting the watch doesn't resolve the issue, leaving devices stuck on the same screen.

You'll need to reset the Pixel Watch to resolve this issue

The only known fix for this issue is to boot the Pixel Watch into fastboot mode, reset the device, and re-pair it with your smartphone. Google has outlined the detailed steps in this post, but if you're unable to resolve the issue on your own, we recommend you to get in touch with Google Support.

It's unusual for a Wear OS update to cause such problems on the Pixel Watch. Fortunately, this doesn't seem to be a widespread issue — our Pixel Watch 2 updated without any trouble, and even Google has yet to officially acknowledge the problem.

That said, we hope Google either addresses or pauses the Wear OS 5 rollout until the issue is fully resolved. We’ll keep you updated when we hear more from Google, but for now, we recommend holding off on the update to avoid the hassle of resetting and reconfiguring your Pixel Watch.